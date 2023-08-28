CCRAN's Innovative Online Tool for Colorectal Cancer Patients Receives Support from TD Bank Group

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN), a non-governmental organization dedicated to supporting colorectal cancer patients and caregivers is proud to announce it has been awarded a grant from TD Bank Group (TD) to support the "My Colorectal Cancer Consultant" online tool.

CCRAN's "My Colorectal Cancer Consultant", an online tool for the metastatic colorectal cancer patient. (CNW Group/CCRAN)

Colorectal cancer is a prevalent disease that affects millions of Canadians. This innovative online tool is specifically designed to provide advanced colorectal cancer patients with potential treatment options that they can discuss with their treating oncologist. The funding from TD will help CCRAN address some of the challenges faced by colorectal cancer patients and ensure content in the "My Colorectal Cancer Consultant" program is based on the most up-to-date clinical research and guidelines.

"My Colorectal Cancer Consultant" guides patients through a series of questions, and at the end, they will receive a personalized report that outlines the potential treatment options that may be appropriate for them based on their individual diagnosis. Patients and their caregivers will have access to valuable evidence-based information on the potential treatment options that may be available for them. The user-friendly interface of "My Colorectal Cancer Consultant" facilitates easy navigation, making it a reliable and accessible resource for patients during their cancer journey.

President & CEO of CCRAN, Ms. Filomena Servidio-Italiano, expressed her gratitude for the generous support from TD, saying, "We are thrilled to have TD as a sponsor of this important tool. Their commitment to supporting innovative solutions that help improve health outcomes for colorectal cancer patients aligns perfectly with our organization's mission. With the sponsorship of "My Colorectal Cancer Consultant", we are able to empower patients, providing them with the information and support they need to navigate their diagnosis and treatment effectively."

"Personalized and easy-to-understand information about diagnosis and treatment is key to improving health outcomes and reducing the burden of chronic diseases," says Robyn Small, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, TD Bank Group."Through our corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, we're proud to support CCRAN and this important initiative that will help remove barriers for patients living with colorectal cancer and increase equitable access to health education and care."

Through this collaboration with TD, CCRAN further solidifies its unwavering commitment to the fight against colorectal cancer. Together, they are united in the mission to improve patient outcomes and enhance the overall well-being of individuals affected by colorectal cancer.

For more information about CCRAN's "My Colorectal Cancer Consultant", please visit: My CRC Consultant.

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network ("CCRAN") is a national, not for profit patient organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating on behalf of colorectal cancer patients and caregivers across Canada. It is a patient-focused organization whose programs are inspired by two patient advisory councils, one of which is dedicated to Early Age Onset Colorectal Cancer (EAOCRC). Its members identify unmet patient needs to serve as the inspiration for the development of thoughtful and relevant patient programs to help improve the quality of life and longevity for patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

