MONTREAL, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment, is proud to announce two new additions to their Pro Roster, with Sarah Fillier, the first overall draft pick in the PWHL, and Macklin Celebrini, the first overall draft pick in the NHL.

Macklin Celebrini is a World Junior Championship U18 Bronze Medalist, NCAA Hobey Baker Award winner, NCAA Player of the Year, NCAA Rookie of the Year, among other honours. He is currently playing for Boston University and was drafted 1st Overall by the San Jose Sharks.

Sarah Fillier is a well-decorated athlete, with an Olympic Gold Medal, 3 x World championship Gold Medals, Wolrd Championship MVP among many other NCAA and IIHF awards. She previously played for Princeton University and was drafted 1st Overall by PWHL New York.

Fillier and Celebrini are exclusive CCM ambassadors that will be using CCM's newest and most innovative gear in their professional hockey debuts.

"Everyone I've met at CCM has been amazing. With Sarah Nurse, Emma Maltais and Erin Ambrose being with CCM, it's going to be incredible to have a place among these great players." – Sarah Fillier, 1st Overall PWHL Draft Pick.

"I grew up wearing CCM. The skates, sticks, and all the gear that I use is so comfortable, and just fits perfectly. I perform well in CCM gear and I'm excited to get to test and try all their new equipment." – Macklin Celebrini, 1st Overall NHL Draft Pick.

"We are thrilled to welcome these top prospects to Team CCM and have them join the ranks of the most talented professional players. CCM has the trust of the best players in the world, and we will continue to innovate our equipment to provide extraordinary, young players like Macklin and Sarah the confidence they need to play at their best and inspire a new generation of individuals to join our sport." – Marrouane Nabih, Chief Executive Officer of CCM Hockey.

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, and Thatcher Demko, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

