MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Sport Maska Inc. ("CCM HOCKEY") announces the acquisition of its worldwide base layer license from its licensing partner Icon-Elite Group Inc. ("ICON-ELITE GROUP INC.") effective September 1 ,2021. This transaction will allow CCM HOCKEY to take on this important product category and continue to offer to its customers an ever-broader collection of innovative hockey equipment products.

"This is extremely positive news for CCM HOCKEY, as the base layer products represent a great opportunity to grow our apparel product offering and provide our research and development expertise in the apparel category to our consumers. I want to warmly thank ICON-ELITE GROUP INC. & its CEO Mr. George Nehme & his team for their great partnership and for the opportunities to enhance our business relationship in developing other segments in the future" said Marrouane Nabih, CEO of Company Name.

On behalf of ICON-ELITE GROUP INC., we want to thank Mr. Marrouane Nabih for his vision, understanding and ability to strategically orchestrate this transition, assuring that the efforts set forth by ICON-ELITE GROUP INC. and manufacturing partner BULLETIN continue to provide our retailers with the overall programs and service levels they have always expected of us, said George Nehme, CEO of ICON-ELITE GROUP INC.

This base layer licensing partnership was originally created in 2015 to further strengthen the business relationships between CCM HOCKEY and ICON-ELITE GROUP INC. along with its manufacturing partner BULLETIN. ICON-ELITE GROUP INC. and BULLETIN have an extensive history of expertise in the design and manufacturing knowhow bringing brand awareness to CCM HOCKEY with there base layer collections. With customer feedback and CCM HOCKEY's continued investment in research and development, we feel it is the best time to bring back in-house the base layer category as part of CCM HOCKEY's commitment to deliver the latest innovation and technology to every hockey player from head to toe.

CCM HOCKEY AND ICON-ELITE GROUP INC. are committed to a seamless transition of this product category. For any inquiries on the transition, existing or future orders, please reach out to your applicable sales representative, CCM HOCKEY's customer service or at [email protected].

Taking its roots in the 19th century, CCM HOCKEY is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment and related apparel. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Asia and Europe. CCM HOCKEY equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, key female players such as Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Sarah Nurse and top performing Goalies such as Jakob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko and Philip Grubauer. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams. For more info, visit: www.ccmhockey.com.

SOURCE CCM Hockey