CCLISAR RESPONDS TO THE FINAL REPORT OF THE MASS CASUALTY COMMISSION

HALIFAX, NS, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Centre for Legal Innovation in Sexual Assault Response was part of a national call for a public inquiry into the events surrounding Canada's largest mass shooting April 18 and 19, 2020 in Nova Scotia, in which 22 people lost their lives.

CCLISAR has not had the opportunity to properly review the 7 volumes of context and recommendations that the Mass casualty Commission has produced. However, we recognize the depth and breadth of the undertaking, and have noted that its findings are embedded in a recognition of the well-known and inextricable links between toxic masculinity, intimate partner violence, sexualized violence, sexism and mass shootings.

Acknowledging the initiation of this event in the protected and immediate perpetration of domestic violence has allowed us to open difficult and important conversations as a country.

Misogyny not only fuels violence against women and infects and undermines our policing and legal responses to the obligation of protection, it threatens the security of everyone.

The recommendations in this report related to gender-based violence and sexual assault represent an opportunity to demonstrate concrete and much needed leadership in response to the pervasive social problem of sexualized violence in this country. As the provinces and federal government enter into agreements to tackle the epidemic of gender-based violence through the National Action Plan on gender-based violence, CCLISAR urges the careful review of this joint provincial and federal Commission's findings. Parliamentarians, municipal councils, policy makers, and policing and prosecutorial organizations, as well as community groups, advocates, service providers and Indigenous leaders will find well-rounded guidance in these recommendations to keeping communities and individuals safer.

