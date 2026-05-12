CCIR's 2026–2029 Strategic Plan focuses on protecting Canadians, supporting a resilient insurance sector

TORONTO and MONTREAL, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) has released its Strategic Plan for 2026–2029, outlining priorities that will guide national regulatory collaboration and oversight of Canada's insurance sector over the next three years.

Building on the strong foundation established through earlier strategic plans, the 2026–2029 plan places greater focus on CCIR's core regulatory role: identifying and responding to emerging risks, promoting alignment of regulatory expectations, and enhancing governance to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Together, these priorities support fair treatment of consumers, confidence in the insurance system and a more resilient Canadian economy.

"Effective insurance regulation plays an important role in protecting Canadians and supporting a strong and resilient Canada, particularly in an environment marked by heightened geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and evolving systemic risks, which calls for a careful, measured, and forward-looking regulatory approach," said Patrick Déry, Chair of CCIR. "This Strategic Plan reflects a deliberate focus on core regulatory activities and strong partnerships, ensuring regulators are well positioned to address emerging risks and support confidence in the insurance marketplace."

Supporting Canadians in a Changing Environment

The plan responds to a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape shaped by economic volatility, climate‑related risks, technological innovation, and rising consumer expectations. Recognizing these pressures, CCIR will continue to strengthen information sharing, cooperative supervision, and coordinated responses across jurisdictions to ensure regulatory oversight remains consistent, agile and effective.

Central to the plan is the continued use and enhancement of shared tools such as the Annual Statement on Market Conduct, which provides regulators with national data to inform supervision and identify emerging risks that may impact consumers.

A Harmonized and Outcomes‑Driven Plan

The 2026–2029 Strategic Plan reflects CCIR's continued commitment to regulatory harmonization across Canadian jurisdictions, recognizing that coordinated and aligned approaches are essential to protecting Canadians and supporting confidence in the insurance sector. Building on years of collaborative work, CCIR will focus on promoting greater alignment of regulatory expectations.

About CCIR

The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) is an inter-jurisdictional association of insurance regulators. The mandate of the CCIR is to facilitate and promote an efficient and effective insurance regulatory system in Canada to serve the public interest. We work together to develop solutions to common regulatory issues.

Media Contacts:

Lilian Kim (For English media - Toronto) 416-617-8513 Sylvain Théberge (For Francophone media - Montréal) 514-940-2176

SOURCE Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR)