TORONTO and MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) has published an updated Insurance OmbudServices Cooperation and Oversight Framework (the Framework). CCIR worked closely with the OmbudServices for Life and Health Insurance (OHLI), the General Insurance OmbudServices (GIO), the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) and the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) over 18 months to update and enhance the Framework for the first time since it was published in 2015.

The Framework describes the ongoing cooperation between the insurance sector OmbudServices and CCIR to ensure there is effective consumer dispute resolution in the Canadian Insurance Market. The Framework works in conjunction with other applicable documents, including each OmbudService's Terms of Reference and by-laws, and CCIR's Conduct of Insurance Business and Fair Treatment of Customers Guidance.

"The OmbudServices are a crucial component of a well-functioning consumer protection policy framework," said Patrick Déry, Chair of CCIR and Superintendent, Financial Institutions at the Autorité des marchés financiers. "CCIR Members are committed to ensuring insurance customers are treated fairly and that includes access to an effective consumer dispute resolution service."

Updates to the Framework include more regular meetings between regulators and the OmbudServices' leadership and Boards, as well as enhanced information sharing to understand market trends and effectively address systemic issues. Going forward, CCIR will publish an annual public report that outlines its engagements with the OmbudServices.

"The updated Framework enhances accountability, engagement and information sharing between insurance regulators and the OmbudServices," said Erica Hiemstra, Vice Chair of CCIR, Chair of the OmbudServices Oversight Standing Committee and Head, Insurance Conduct, Property and Casualty Insurance at the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario. "These changes will help ensure that the public interest goals of the Framework are consistently achieved."

About CCIR

The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators is an inter-jurisdictional association of insurance regulators. The mandate of the CCIR is to facilitate and promote an efficient and effective insurance regulatory system in Canada to serve the public interest. CCIR members work together to develop solutions to common regulatory issues.

Media Contacts:

Lilian Kim (For English media - Toronto) [email protected] Sylvain Théberge (For Francophone media - Montréal) 514-940-2176

SOURCE Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR)