CCIM Western Canada Achieves Landmark Realtor Relicensing Recognition

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Western Canada CCIM Chapter has successfully achieved the maximum allowable Professional Development Program (PDP) credits (18) as required by BCREA for bi-annual REALTOR© relicensing.

The 18 PDP credits assigned to each of the 'core four' course offerings from the CCIM Institute make up the main educational requirement toward pursuit of the globally recognized and esteemed CCIM designation.

With Realtors now able to complete the full relicensing requirements with any one of the core four courses, the highest levels of commercial real estate education may be accessed with greater consistency thereby improving professionalism and investment outcomes in our communities. The courses will soon be offered across Canada with more licensing boards expected to participate.

"Pursuit of the CCIM 'pin' is not only amongst the most celebrated industry achievements in commercial real estate but also serves to reinforce the public interest and faith in the profession itself by demanding the highest educational standards and professional requirements from our diverse and inclusive membership."

– Steve Da Cruz CCIM, President CCIM Western Canada

The Western Canada CCIM Chapter is one of more than 55+ CCIM Institute chapters created to improve benefits to CCIM members and increase their involvement in the organization's networking and comprehensive education for commercial real estate professionals, as well as legislative, national, and global activities. The Western Canada CCIM Chapter encompasses Canada's Western provinces (BC, AB, SK & MB) and all territories.

CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members in 30 countries that educates and connects the world's leading experts in investment strategy, financial and market analysis.

