CCDI UNVEILS ITS NEW BRAND IDENTITY AS A REFLECTION OF THEIR WORK TO PROMOTE DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION IN OUR SOCIETY

CCDI unveils its new brand identity as a reflection of their work to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

The new graphic assets represent CCDI's values and commitment to promote diversity and inclusion

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) unveiled its new brand identity that reflects the entity's commitment to help organizations effectively address the full picture of diversity, equity and inclusion within the workplace.

Anne-Marie Pham, Executive Director, mentioned the excitement of presenting a new brand identity as part of the continued effort to innovate and offer first-class services and resources. "We are proud to unveil our new logo and brand colors," Ms. Pham explained. "These new graphic assets offer a modern and accurate vision of our work and represent our values and commitment to excel in our mission to promote diversity in our society." For almost ten years, CCDI has developed a valuable work in Canada promoting an inclusive society, free of prejudice and discrimination, fostering dialogue and action, helping people to recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.

The new logo

CCDI's new logo is a collection of abstract shapes that represent the organic and ongoing progress made by the organization where humanitarian needs, issues and approaches change and adapt with time. Called "The Inclusive Sphere", the logo icon depicts ideas of inclusivity and diversity by employing a sphere as a symbol of inclusion and togetherness, while the variety of colors and shapes imply diversity.

The new color palette

The brand palette of CCDI can be described as the representation of "energetic equity" and introduces a brand that is adaptive, creative, honest and trustworthy. As a leading humanitarian organization, CCDI introduces a vibrant, energetic and professional image, showing its formal side but always remaining friendly and welcoming. Visit www.ccdi.ca/brandguidelines to access the new brand document.

ABOUT CCDI

The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a forward-looking national charity with research and learning woven into its DNA. Founded by experienced diversity and inclusion professionals, CCDI's mission is to help workplaces, schools and communities be inclusive and free of prejudice and discrimination. CCDI offers education and resources to generate awareness, dialogue and action to help people to recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.

