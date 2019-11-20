CBx Data Labs Launches Trial with over 100 Medical Cannabis Users across Canada

This first-ever national observational trial of a cannabis software platform and app is testing CBx Data Labs' unique platform

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - CBx Data Labs is pleased to announce a six-week trial of its cloud-based software, which connects directly to hardware devices, users and health professionals. Over 100 medical cannabis users from across Canada have signed up to participate in this exciting opportunity to test CBx Data Labs' intuitive and user-friendly app, which makes collecting health data easy and secure.

The CBx Data Labs app leverages unique clinical expertise with built-in symptom and condition-specific questions, providing an individualized experience. Each user creates a customized profile and then receives dosing reminders and prompts to track symptoms and outcomes. The app also allows users to share their personal data with their health providers, who can adjust treatment in real time. Once in market, the app will allow users to make virtual appointments with health care professionals and remotely refill prescriptions.

The user-generated data collected through CBx Data Labs' software contributes to a growing research- and evidence-base around particular treatment plans. The aggregated and anonymized data gives both patients and health professionals the ability to better manage the full cycle of care, while also helping professional organizations, researchers, governments and industry better understand how a particular course of care is being used in practice. This builds towards a richer evidence base on the health outcomes for both new and existing cannabis formulas.

"We are thrilled to have launched this ground-breaking national observational trial of our unique cannabis software platform," says Chad Walsh, CEO of CBx Data Labs. "CBx Data Labs' suite of data solutions provides companies with ground-breaking research and analysis tools, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition and commercialize new products."

CBx Data Labs is a leading medical software and data analytics company which connects directly to smart devices, recreational users, patients and health professionals. CBx Data Labs provides strategic advice and a suite of data solutions to support and conduct customized studies, building up the evidence base needed to prove outcomes for cannabis molecules and formulations. Its platform has the most stringent privacy policies to competently and securely handle personal health information.

