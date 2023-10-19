PENTICTON, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping our communities safe.



Today, the CBSA announced the conviction of Joby Stuart Bishop, a resident of Carbon, Alberta, for smuggling over-capacity gun magazines.

On December 28, 2022, Bishop was attempting to enter Canada at the Osoyoos port of entry, when he was referred for secondary examination. During their inspection, Border Services Officers discovered three prohibited over-capacity magazines. Mr. Bishop was arrested and the CBSA's Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section began an investigation.

On October 5, 2023, Bishop pleaded guilty in Penticton Provincial Court to one count of smuggling under the Customs Act, Section 159(1). He was fined $7,500 and issued a two-year firearms prohibition under Section 110 of the Criminal Code.

"CBSA officers at the Osoyoos border crossing and our criminal investigators work hard to keep our communities safe. Over-capacity gun magazines are now off the streets, and the accused has been held accountable."

- Derek Watson, Director, Okanagan and Kootenay District, Canada Border Services Agency

Between January 1 and December 31, 2022, the Agency kept over 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe.

For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

It is a traveller's responsibility to learn about the rules to import a firearm or weapon into Canada . Firearms that are not properly declared, and the vehicles used to carry them, may be seized by the CBSA. The Agency may also launch criminal proceedings against travellers who violate border laws. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to Canada in the future.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

