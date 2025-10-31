HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are securing our borders by collaborating on investigations to prevent illegal drug smuggling and organized crime.

On September 5, 2025, CBSA border services officers, with the assistance of CBSA intelligence officers, conducted an export examination on a marine container leaving Canada via the Port of Halifax. The contents of the shipment were declared as wire mesh bins, and destined to a business in the United Kingdom.

During the examination, border services officers discovered four wood crates filled with suspected cannabis. A total of 1,479 packages of vacuum-sealed dried cannabis were seized, weighing 801.5 kilograms.

The cannabis and all evidence were transferred to the RCMP Eastern Region Federal Policing (Nova Scotia) for further investigation.

Although cannabis is legal in Canada, the illicit cross-border movement of cannabis is a serious criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to 5 years under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act. Cannabis smuggling supports organized crime and helps fund other illegal activities, such as narcotics and weapons smuggling.

Quotes

"Our government is making critical investments in strengthening our borders so that the people we entrust to protect them can keep Canada safe and our borders secure. The skilled officers at CBSA and the RCMP are using those resources help stop the illegal flow of cannabis across our borders. They are also doing important work in disrupting the organized criminals who threaten the safety of our country."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Our officers work closely with local and international law enforcement to prevent the smuggling of contraband and disrupt domestic and international crime networks. Cannabis may be legal in Canada, but bringing it across the border is a serious criminal offence."

-- Dominic Mallette, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Atlantic Region

"This operation is the result of the concerted work of partners who share the same objective: ensure the safety of our communities. Together, we are taking concrete action to curb the trafficking of illicit drugs. Collaboration and information sharing remain essential to effectively address cross-border crime. Every seizure helps reduce risk to our communities."

-- Chief Superintendent Charlene O'Neill, Deputy Commander, RCMP Federal policing, Eastern Region (Atlantic)

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available at: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

CBSA officers at the Container Examination Facility in Halifax are responsible for examining high-risk containers and cargo arriving and leaving Canada by sea via the Port of Halifax.

Working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, the CBSA uses data, intelligence, and risk indicators to identify illegal goods transiting the border.

The Agency conducts intelligence operations and investigations, to identify and interdict contraband. These activities continue to lead to numerous seizures across the country, and various charges laid under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code of Canada .

and the . For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency enforcement action statistics.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060

Follow us on "X" (@CanBorder), Instagram, join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel .

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945