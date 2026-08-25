CBSA seizes 385 kg of cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

POINT EDWARD, ON, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, seized approximately 385 kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck on August 13, 2026. The truck was referred for secondary examination, during which border services officers detected and seized the drugs.

The CBSA arrested the driver, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged the individual with:

The suspected cocaine seized at the Blue Water Bridge on August 13, 2026. A portion of the suspected cocaine seized at the Blue Water Bridge on August 13, 2026.

Importing a Controlled Substance, contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA); and

(CDSA); and Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

The charges are subject to validation by the court.

Quotes

"Border services officers are Canada's first line of defence, protecting Canadians from illegal drugs and organized crime. I commend the CBSA and the RCMP for their commitment to public safety -- and for their unwavering dedication in keeping criminals and dangerous drugs out of our communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This significant seizure of cocaine demonstrates the professionalism and expertise of border services officers working at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry. Every day, they are working with law enforcement partners to secure Canada's border and prevent harm in our communities. "

- Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"RCMP Central Region Border Integrity is committed to proactively investigating and holding accountable all those involved in cross border criminal activities. These drug related charges are the result of an outstanding commitment and strong partnership between the RCMP and CBSA in Ontario. This continues to send a strong message that crime will not be tolerated, and to show the public and others, that cross border criminality is a top priority for our agencies."

- Superintendent Dale Foote, Officer in Charge, Border Integrity, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region

Quick facts

On July 23, 2026, the CBSA and law enforcement partners in Southern Ontario announced the seizure of nearly 1.7 tonnes of illegal drugs in one of the largest drug busts by weight in Ontario.

drugs in one of the largest drug busts by weight in Ontario. In fiscal year 2025 to 2026, the CBSA seized over 4,500 kg of cocaine/crack. This includes coca leaves, coca paste, cocaine and cocaine/crack.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system .

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Contacts

Canada Border Services Agency

Media Relations

[email protected]

1-877-761-5945

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RCMP Federal Policing - Central Region (Ontario) Communications & Media Relations

RCMP in Ontario

[email protected]

X: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency