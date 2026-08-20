The CBSA launches investigations into the alleged dumping and subsidizing of paperboard cups and containers from China

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- On August 17, 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) initiated investigations to determine whether paperboard cups and containers are being sold at unfair prices in Canada (dumped), subsidized, or both. The investigations focus on imports from producers operating in or exporting from China. These practices can harm Canadian industries by undercutting prices, which undermines fair competition.

The CBSA's investigations follow a complaint filed by Great Pacific Enterprises Limited Partnership (the complainant). The complainant alleges that as a result of an increase in the volume of the dumped and subsidized imports, they have suffered material injury in the form of price undercutting, price depression, price suppression, lost sales, lost market share, decline in margins, reduction in capacity utilization, reduced employment, and negative impact on investments

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by October 16, 2026. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, subsidized, or both, and will make preliminary decisions by November 16, 2026.

The Special Import Measures Act (SIMA) protects Canadian producers and jobs from unfair trade, thereby safeguarding Canada's economy. In 2025, SIMA duties applied to approximately $3.3 billion worth of imports in industries employing 43,728 people in Canada. Currently, there are 185 special import measures in force in Canada.

Quick facts

Paperboard cups and containers are disposable paperboard products used to hold and serve hot or cold drinks and food. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

The complainant is a producer of paperboard cups and containers in Canada. Based on the information included in the complaint, the complainant represents the majority of Canadian production of paperboard cups and containers.

The Canadian market size for paperboard cups and containers is estimated to be approximately $289 million annually.

A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigations, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched.

Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers. In 2025, the CBSA launched a combined 33 dumping and subsidy investigations for 9 different products.

So far in 2026, the CBSA has launched a combined 14 dumping and subsidy investigations for 7 different products.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts us: Media Relations, http://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945