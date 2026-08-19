CBSA charges New Brunswick man for smuggling firearms

RIVER DE CHUTE, NB, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has laid six charges against a New Brunswick resident for attempting to smuggle firearms and magazines into Canada.

On July 17, 57-year-old Gaylon Smith was referred for a secondary examination at the River de Chute port of entry in New Brunswick, while returning to Canada from the United States. During the vehicle examination, border services officers, assisted by a CBSA detector dog team, detected and seized:

four firearms;

twelve over-capacity magazines; and

two magazines.

The CBSA Criminal Investigations Section has laid the following charges against Smith under the Customs Act:

159 (1) – smuggling (five counts);

153 (a) – making false statements (one count).

Smith appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on August 18. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 14.

The CBSA investigation related to offences under the Customs Act is ongoing.

The CBSA thanks the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in New Brunswick and RCMP Border Integrity for their assistance related to this investigation.

Quotes

"CBSA's border services officers are Canada's first line of defence against firearms smuggling. I commend the officers at the River de Chute port of entry for keeping illegal guns out of our country."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"CBSA's front line officers are highly trained and ready to detect and seize illegal guns and weapons at our land border with the United States. Our border services officers, detector dog teams and investigators in New Brunswick are keeping our communities safe."

-- Dominic Mallette, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Atlantic Region

Quick Facts

CBSA officers and investigators work with law enforcement partners to fight gun smuggling and trafficking.

For the latest enforcement statistics visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

View a list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms.

Under the Border Plan, Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or online.

Follow us on "X" (@CanBorder), Instagram, join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations (http://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html), Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945