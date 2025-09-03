POINT EDWARD, ON, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is announcing two significant seizures of cocaine that occurred at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario.

Cocaine seized by the CBSA at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry on August 13, 2025. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency) Cocaine seized by the CBSA at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry on August 14, 2025. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

On August 13, 2025, a commercial truck arrived from the United States at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers found suspected cocaine contained in six boxes. The total weight of the narcotics was 150 kg, with an estimated street value of $18.8 million. The CBSA arrested Gurjeet Singh, 28, of Brampton, Ontario, and transferred him and the narcotics to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

A day later, on August 14, 2025, the CBSA referred another tractor-trailer coming from the United States for a secondary examination. Border services officers discovered 199 kg of suspected cocaine in the trailer of the commercial load, with an estimated value of $24.9 million. The CBSA arrested Abdikadir Egal, 38, of Etobicoke, Ontario, and transferred him and the narcotics to the custody of the RCMP.

Both Gurgeet and Abdikadir were charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both matters are currently before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario. The charges are subject to validation by the court.

The investigations are ongoing.

"These recent seizures of illegal narcotics underscore the vital partnership between the CBSA and the RCMP in protecting Canada's borders. I have visited the Blue Water Bridge and seen up close the unwavering commitment and diligence from the CBSA and RCMP, and their respective leadership in stopping the entry of illegal substances and goods into Canada. Their work makes all of us safer."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency is protecting our borders and ensuring the safety of our communities. So far this year, border services officers at land ports of entry in Southern Ontario have seized more than 1.52 tonnes of cocaine coming from the United States."

- Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"These two successful seizures highlight the great work being done every day by the CBSA and RCMP at the border. The RCMP remains committed to working diligently with our partners to protect Canadians from the threats posed by drug trafficking."

- C/Supt. Chris Leather, OIC of Criminal Operations, Central Region RCMP

From January 1 to August 20, 2025 , the CBSA has seized 1,424 kg of cocaine from the U.S., compared to 878 kg from all other countries combined – 62% of seized cocaine came from the U.S.

, the CBSA has seized 1,424 kg of cocaine from the U.S., compared to 878 kg from all other countries combined – 62% of seized cocaine came from the U.S. Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system. Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

