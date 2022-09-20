LONDON, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are committed to keeping communities safe from prohibited firearms.

In late July 2022, CBSA border services officers, working at the Vancouver International Airport Air Cargo Operation, intercepted a parcel containing a gun barrel attachment (also known as a solvent trap). These can readily be used as silencers, or suppressors, to muffle the sound of a firearm being used and have been deemed prohibited devices. As such, solvent traps cannot be brought into Canada.

A subsequent investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in London, Ontario, on August 3 by the CBSA and the RCMP, with assistance from the London Police Service. Officers located a large quantity of suspected cannabis and cannabis products, a total of 10 firearms, and the solvent trap, all of which were seized.

As a result, Kevin Brooks of London, Ontario, has been charged by both the RCMP and the CBSA with the following:

Possession of Prohibited goods, contrary to Section 155 of the Customs Act;

Non-Compliance with the Customs Act, contrary to Section 153(c) of the Customs Act;

Importing a prohibited device into Canada, knowing that he was not authorized to do so, contrary to Section 103(1) of the Criminal Code;

Possession a prohibited device, knowing that he was not the holder of a license under which he may possess it, contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code;

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis, contrary to Section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act.

The joint investigation is ongoing.

Quotes

"Our work to protect Canadians begins at our borders, where we stop dangerous goods from coming into Canada and disrupt criminal activity. I want to thank the CBSA, the RCMP and local police agencies who work hard every day to keep our communities safe from prohibited firearms, weapons and drugs."

- The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"Canada Border Services Agency employees are committed to detecting and intercepting contraband goods at the border. This seizure is a great example of how our officers work closely with our law enforcement partners to disrupt illegal activity, and keep our communities safe."

- Nicole Goodman, Chief, Commercial Operations, Vancouver International Airport District, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The RCMP recognizes the importance of partnerships to address serious and organized crime in our community. This investigation, conducted jointly with the CBSA, serves as a great example of how a coordinated enforcement effort can contribute to safer communities and disrupt illegal activity, keeping illicit drugs and weapons off our streets."

-Insp.Islam Issa, District Commander, Transnational Serious and Organized Crime, O Division

Quick Facts

Smuggling firearms and prohibited devices and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics and firearm statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]; Canada Border Services Agency: Email: [email protected], Media Line: 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500, Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca