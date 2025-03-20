VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping prohibited firearms out of our communities and ensuring individuals who break Canada's laws are held accountable.

On March 12, 2025, Eric James Canel, a resident of Lumby, B.C., was sentenced to two years less a day of house arrest after pleading guilty to three firearms-related offences stemming from a CBSA criminal investigation.

CBSA investigators seized a loaded, illegal ghost handgun from Canel’s residence in April 2022. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

In April 2022, the CBSA arrested Canel and executed a search warrant at his residence in relation to improperly declared firearm parts. CBSA investigators seized a loaded illegal ghost handgun, eight non-restricted firearms, ammunition, a stun gun, and a prohibited knife. At the time of the search, Canel was under a court-ordered firearm prohibition resulting from a firearms-related conviction in 2016.

In June 2023, Canel was charged in Vernon Provincial Court and on June 12, 2024, pleaded guilty to three Criminal Code of Canada charges:

Section 92(1) Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Section 95(1) Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Section 117.01(1) Possession contrary to order

In addition to house arrest, Canel was sentenced to 240 hours of community service and three years probation. He was also required to forfeit all firearms and ammunition, and given a ten-year prohibition for non-restricted firearms and a lifetime prohibition for restricted and prohibited firearms.

Quote

"I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their work in bringing those who knowingly violate Canada's firearm laws to justice. By removing firearms from our streets, we are keeping our communities safe."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The Canada Border Services Agency Criminal Investigations Section worked diligently to investigate this case and provide evidence for conviction. The CBSA protects Canadians by securing our border and investigating those who break Canada's laws."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Related

CBSA seizes "ghost guns" in British Columbia, Aug. 3, 2022

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system. In 2024, the CBSA in the Pacific Region kept 228 firearms and 1249 prohibited devices off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

X |Twitter: @CanBorderPAC (or @CanBorder)

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945