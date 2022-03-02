POINT EDWARD, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Southern Ontario Region, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is committed to keeping illegal goods from entering our neighborhoods. The dedication of officers from these forces kept approximately 265 kilograms of illegal suspected narcotics from reaching our communities, weakening the grip of organized crime.

On January 13, 2022, a commercial transport truck driver arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario. The vehicle was subject to a secondary examination. During examination of the vehicle, border services officers noted large garbage bags and spare tires. Further inspection of the items led to the discovery of substances believed to be illegal suspected narcotics. In total, approximately 265 kilograms of suspected heroin, suspected 2 c-b (commonly referred to as pink cocaine) and suspected methamphetamines were seized.

The RCMP took custody of the suspected narcotics and charged 23-year-old Arshdeep Singh of Quebec City, Quebec with:

Importation of methamphetamines, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Importation of heroin, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Importation of 2 c-b, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamines, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Possession for the purpose of trafficking – heroin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ; and,

; and, Possession for the purpose of trafficking – 2 c-b, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia, Ontario.

"We are prioritizing the safety of Canadians by supporting the important work of law enforcement, in this case to combat the trafficking illicit drugs. This significant enforcement action exemplifies the crucial role these enforcement agencies play in ensuring public safety. Outstanding work by all involved."

- The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The CBSA is proud of this significant seizure. The tireless efforts of our officers have kept this immense load of narcotics out of Canadian communities. With public safety at the forefront, the CBSA teamed up with the RCMP to jointly take control of this illegal activity. It's a great example of joint forces working collaboratively to serve the public."

- An Nguyen, District Director, St. Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"This investigation is another great example of the RCMP and the CBSA working together to keep our communities safe. I commend the CBSA and our RCMP officers who once again, through a joint effort, demonstrated continued commitment in working together to effectively disrupt the drug trade."

- Superintendent Shawn Boudreau, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division

For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

If you have information about suspicious cross-border a ctivity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

ctivity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



