TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 26, 2024, a Canadian traveller destined for the Netherlands was examined by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Their bag was found to contain approximately 45 kilograms of cannabis concealed within.

The CBSA seized the drugs and arrested the traveler. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Toronto Airport Detachment members charged:

Rumana Sunusi Aman Mohamed (20) with Possession for the Purpose of Export contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Rumana Mohamed was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on December 5, 2024.

"The discovery of travellers arriving at Canadian international airports attempting to hide cannabis continues to be an issue with serious, and possibly lifelong consequences for these travellers. It is illegal to carry any amount of cannabis on your person or in your luggage. A decision to carry cannabis can have a very negative impact on a person's life, please be aware before making this choice." - Inspector John McMath Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

"This seizure is yet another example of the great work being done by our Border Services Officers here in the GTA Region. Although cannabis is legal in Canada, transporting it across the border remains a serious criminal offence and the CBSA is committed to stopping this illegal activity." – Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region

Fast Facts

The RCMP supports the CBSA's mandate at the ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling.

With a presence across Canada , the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary.

, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary. The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity, along with other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

