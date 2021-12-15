MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to protecting the public from unethical and unauthorized immigration consultants to maintain the integrity of Canada's immigration system. All allegations involving the integrity of immigration programs are taken very seriously and fully investigated by the CBSA and RCMP to ensure that the security of our borders is not compromised.

Today, the CBSA (Criminal Investigations Section) and the RCMP (Transnational Serious and Organized Crime Operations), announced that Faizul Islam was extradited from Los Angeles, California, to Canada via Toronto Pearson International Airport on October 21, 2021.

Islam has been returned to Canada to face charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) and the Citizenship Act. These charges are the result of a five-year long investigation conducted by the CBSA. It is alleged that he ran a sophisticated, for-profit immigration and citizenship fraud operation in the Greater Toronto Area. Zahid Sohail and Naveed Khaliq have also been charged under the IRPA for their suspected involvement in these fraudulent activities.

In July 2019, following an extensive investigation, CBSA's Criminal Investigations Section in Toronto executed a search warrant to obtain evidence at a business, FN Solutions, located on Ridgeway Drive in Mississauga, Ontario. Several other enterprises, all with links to Islam, including Faizan Apparel Inc. and B2B Apparel Inc., operated out of the location. The CBSA and RCMP allege that the employer, Faizul Islam, and his employees advised and assisted clients in providing misleading and untruthful statements on citizenship and immigration-related applications.

Faizul Islam was charged with:

Section 126 Counselling Misrepresentation under the IRPA – 10 counts

– 10 counts Section 127(a) Misrepresentation under the IRPA – 10 counts

– 10 counts Section 29.2(1) Counsel Misrepresentation under the Citizenship Act – 2 counts

– 2 counts Section 29.2(2)(a) Misrepresentation under the Citizenship Act – 2 counts

Zahid Sohail was charged with:

Section 126 Counselling Misrepresentation under the IRPA – 9 counts

– 9 counts Section 127(a) Misrepresentation under the IRPA – 9 counts

Naveed Khaliq was charged with:

Section 126 Counselling Misrepresentation under the IRPA – 6 counts

– 6 counts Section 127 (a) Misrepresentation under the IRPA – 6 counts

A trial date for all three accused has been scheduled for October 2022.

Quote

"The CBSA takes immigration fraud very seriously and is committed to working closely with our enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and prosecute those engaging in this criminal activity. The charges laid are a product of the diligent work conducted by our criminal investigators. Their work is integral to maintaining the integrity of Canada's immigration system and protecting the public."

— Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Greater Toronto Area Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The persons accused in this case sought to undermine Canada's immigration processes. The RCMP – CBSA joint efforts to bring them to justice and deny them safe haven outside of Canada's borders, speak to our commitment to ensure the safety of Canadians and the integrity of our institutions."

— Inspector Marwan Zogheib, Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto West Detachment, Transnational Serious and Organized Crimes

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is strengthening the regulation of immigration consultants and has recently announced the opening of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants. The College is now the official regulator of immigration and citizenship consultants across the country.

is strengthening the regulation of immigration consultants and has recently announced the opening of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants. The College is now the official regulator of immigration and citizenship consultants across the country. The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and recommending prosecution of individuals and entities committing, human smuggling and immigration fraud offences, and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA.

and the IRPA. The CBSA and RCMP may receive referrals of suspected IRPA/ Customs Act offences from a variety of sources, including the general public through the Border Watch Line, partner organizations, and other government departments.

offences from a variety of sources, including the general public through the Border Watch Line, partner organizations, and other government departments. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities to the CBSA by calling 1-888-502-9060

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

For information on CBSA enforcement activities, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

