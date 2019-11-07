CBS All Access to Debut New Seasons Of Original Series "No Activity" And "Tell Me A Story" In Canada

Season Three of "No Activity" Will Be Available to Binge Beginning Thursday, Nov. 21

Season Two of "Tell Me A Story" To Debut New Episodes Weekly Beginning Thursday, Dec. 5

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- CBS All Access, CBS' direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand service, today announced that the third season of NO ACTIVITY and the second season of TELL ME A STORY will premiere on its service in Canada on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 5 , respectively, mirroring the series' roll-out in the U.S. All eight episodes of NO ACTIVITY will be available to binge, and the 10-episode season of TELL ME A STORY will be available on-demand weekly on Thursdays, both exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

NO ACTIVITY, a comedy series co-developed by executive producer, writer and star Patrick Brammall and executive producer and director Trent O'Donnell, follows Detectives Nick Cullen and Judd Tolbeck. Following last season's disastrous bust, the demoted detectives are back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals. The third season introduces new guest stars, including Beth Behrs (THE NEIGHBORHOOD), Joe Keery ("Stranger Things") Keegan-Michael Key ("Dolemite Is My Name"), Dylan McDermott ("American Horror Story"), Angus Sampson ("Fargo"), George Basil ("Crashing") and Paula Pell ("A.P. Bio"). They will be joined by returning guest stars Sunita Mani ("Glow") as dispatch operator Fatima, Jason Mantzoukas ("Big Mouth") as an undercover FBI agent, Amy Sedaris ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as dispatch's mother hen, Janice, and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash") as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep sea fishing.

NO ACTIVITY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle, and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. In addition to Brammall and O'Donnell, the series is executive produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows. Nina Pedrad serves as co-executive producer. As in previous seasons, O'Donnell serves as director for all eight episodes.

Created by Kevin Williamson, TELL ME A STORY takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Exploring an entirely new set of characters, the second season features three legendary stories – "Beauty and the Beast," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Cinderella" – like you've never seen them before.

Filmed on location in Nashville, TELL ME A STORY stars Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries") as Tucker Reed, Carrie-Anne Moss ("The Matrix," "Jessica Jones") as Rebecca Pruitt, Odette Annable ("House," "Supergirl") as Maddie Pruitt, Eka Darville ("Jessica Jones") as Beau Morris, Matt Lauria ("Kingdom," "Friday Night Lights") as Jackson Pruitt, Natalie Alyn Lind ("The Gifted," "The Goldbergs") as Ashley Rose Pruitt and Ashley Madekwe ("Salem," "Revenge") as Simone Garland. In addition, Danielle Campbell ("The Originals") returns to TELL ME A STORY this season in a recurring role as Olivia Moon. Garcelle Beauvais ("Spider-Man Homecoming") as Veronica Garland, Caleb Castille ("Wu Tang: An American Saga") as Ron and Christopher Meyer ("The Affair") as Derek round out the cast with recurring roles.

From Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY is written and executive-produced by Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann.

In addition to NO ACTIVITY and TELL ME A STORY, other CBS All Access original series available in Canada include WHY WOMEN KILL, STRANGE ANGEL and prior seasons of THE GOOD FIGHT, with more to be announced.

About CBS All Access Canada

CBS All Access is CBS' direct-to-consumer digital subscription video-on-demand service.

To sign up for CBS All Access in Canada, visit: cbsallaccess.ca

