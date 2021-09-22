CBON Takes Infection Control Awareness to the Next Level for the Beauty Industry

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - As salons open up across the country, Cosmetic Brands Of North America (The CBON Group) is driving infection control education home to the beauty professional industry with its launch of a new website dedicated to Infection Control training for the beauty industry: www.infectioncontroleducation.com.

The Infection Control Education website brings infection control education to the forefront and offers courses and sector modules to the beauty professional at no charge. With the help of a Mobile Infection Control Education RV, CBON is literally driving awareness of infection control education to the beauty industry. The RV will deliver news of the free training offered at the website, and much more.

Having a thorough understanding of infection control elevates professional beauty services and offers a high level of safety to the industry's clients and workers. Coming to designated beauty distributors across Canada, the CBON Mobile Infection Control Education RV will encourage the professional beauty industry to refresh and expand their infection control knowledge and best practices by enrolling in the free courses offered at the www.infectioncontroleducation.com website.

"It's been more than a year since the WHO officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic," explains Jeff Alford, President and CEO of The CBON Group, "and a certain degree of 'COVID-Fatigue' has set in. Our noteworthy and newsworthy Mobile Infection Control Education RV is an innovative model designed to encourage awareness and the critical importance of updating proper infection control procedures in each beauty industry sector. You can't help but notice it – and note the message it's spreading.

Local professional beauty distributors have welcomed the news of CBON's online infection control education resources and site visits with the Mobile Infection Control Education RV are being scheduled, currently visiting Quebec and moving on to Ontario on October 24 & 25, 2021 in London and Windsor.

"Beauty distributors have appreciated the CBON Group's commitment to the industry by developing the www.infectioncontroleducation.com website, which can be easily accessed online by all beauty professionals." said Catherine Campbell, Director, Infection Control Division of CBON Group of Companies. "The roll out of the Infection Control Education RV is a wonderful way for our industry family to recognize and support one another in a safe and controlled setting during these very unusual times."

Trained staff traveling with CBON's Mobile Infection Control Education RV will be encouraging the beauty industry to visit the www.infectioncontroleducation.com website, stressing the importance of re-educating themselves on routine infection control practices. Breaking the chain of infection can be accomplished by the use of regular precautions and by following important precautions which should be incorporated into everyday work situations:

frequent hand hygiene

proper cough etiquette

"don't touch your face" messaging

use of personal protection equipment (PPE)

safe handling procedures

environmental controls

safe practices to minimize/mitigate exposure to blood, bodily fluids, etc.

"This new initiative on behalf of Canada's beauty industry illustrates our mission to be proactive and protective when it comes to public health and infection control," states Jeff Alford. "Our aim is to ensure clients, employees, practitioners (technicians), and their families are protected against infectious diseases and infections by providing quality education, guidance and guidelines for control and prevention. The Mobile Infection Control Education RV will encourage beauty industry professionals to update their knowledge via www.infectioncontroleducation.com with the very latest information designed to keep their workplaces, staff, and above all – their customers – happy and healthy."

This unique collaborative effort between CBON and Canada's legion of hard-working beauty industry professionals is a giant step forward towards creating an immersive environment that integrates infection control across all sectors of the beauty industry (hairdressing, barbering, esthetics, nail technology, tattooing, etc.), across Canada.

The CBON Group (Cosmetic Brands Of North America) represents a truly essential industry that employs over 200,000 Canadians, 85% of whom are women, and many of whom are the sole financial support for their families. The Canadian cosmetics market alone was valued at an astonishing $20.78 billion in 2020, an increase of 37% over the past five years.

ABOUT THE CBON GROUP

The CBON Group is the largest master distributor in Canada for the professional beauty industry. CBON is also Canada's largest supplier of professional infection control products and is a recognized leader in the field of infection control for the beauty industry having educated countless beauty industry professionals in all infection control protocols online and offline for more than a decade. For more information, please visit CBON's Infection Control Education website at infectioncontroleducation.com and the company's home page at www.cbongroup.com

For further information: For more information about the Infection Control Education Program, please contact: Lorry Du, CBON, 416-938-0844