CBC's Matt Galloway to host CJF Awards

"Every morning, Matt Galloway brings to light the big Canadian stories and international issues that touch our lives," says CJF President and Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "We're honoured to have one of the most respected voices in radio welcome us back to our first in-person celebration of journalism in two years."

An award-winning radio host and community advocate, Matt Galloway is the host of The Current on CBC Radio One. Previously, Galloway hosted Metro Morning for more than a decade and has anchored CBC Radio's coverage of several international sporting events, including the 2008, 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He has won many awards for his work addressing issues confronting diverse communities, and Toronto Life magazine named Galloway one of Toronto's 50 most influential people on four occasions. He also serves on the CJF board of directors.

Awards to be presented at the ceremony include the:

CJF Tribute;

CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

The Landsberg Award;

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting; and

CJF-Meta Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award.

Fellowships to be recognized include the:



CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships;

CJF Black Journalism Fellowships Program; and

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.



About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics, and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training, and research.



