CBC News podcast Missing & Murdered: Finding Cleo wins CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

"What makes Finding Cleo unique and engaging is the way it is told — as a 10-part podcast where you are along for the journey, facing the roadblocks of bureaucracy on a cold trail, experiencing the frustrations and unsure of the outcome," says Excellence Award jury member Isabel Bassett, former chair and CEO of TVO. "Finding out the truth of one young girl accomplishes more than bringing closure for a family — it tells the much larger story of the 'Sixties Scoop' from the point of view of those who experienced it, in a way relatable by all."

Named after CJF founder Eric Jackman, this annual award honours news organizations, large and small, that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound and positive impact on the communities they serve.

For her work, Missing & Murdered host and investigative reporter Connie Walker also won The Landsberg Award, which celebrates exceptional coverage of women's equality issues. The award is presented by the CJF in association with the Canadian Women's Foundation, which provides the $5,000 prize.

In the small-media category, the Regina Leader-Post and Saskatoon StarPhoenix won the CJF Jackman Excellence in Journalism Award for their joint submission covering the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, including the first 36 hours thereafter.

More than 500 journalists, media executives and business leaders from across the country attended the CJF Awards gala at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

Among the evening's other award winners:

The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships, designed to foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues, went to Charnel Anderson and Logan Perley , who will be hosted by CBC News for one month at its Indigenous Centre in Winnipeg . Anderson, a member of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek in northwestern Ontario and a freelance journalist based in Toronto , plans to examine the Indigenous-led policies that allow First Nations some exemptions from the Indian Act and help other communities in their pursuit of self-determination. Perley is Wolastoqew from Tobique First Nation, New Brunswick , who just finished his final year of journalism and native studies at St. Thomas University in Fredericton . He will explore the education initiatives aimed at revitalizing the endangered Wolastoqew language. The fellowships are supported by RBC, CJF honorary governor Rosemary Speirs and Isabel Bassett , former Chair and CEO of TVO.





The previously announced Lifetime Achievement Award went to John Honderich, the former Toronto Star editor and publisher and now chair of Torstar Corporation, for a distinguished career committed to integrity and excellence in journalism.

Special CJF honorees this year included Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of the Filipino news site, Rappler.com, who received the annual CJF Tribute for her courageous defence of independent journalism in the face of government harassment. Meanwhile, a CJF Special Citation went to Martin Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post, who was recognized for his commitment to the pursuit of truth in an atmosphere of "alternative facts".

The evening's entertainment performances included: singer-songwriter Hannah Georgas, who accompanied the In Memoriam segment; a number from the musical Newsies by the Mainstage Theatre Company; and Seán Cullen, award-winning comedian, who acted as the live announcer. The gala was hosted by Anne-Marie Mediwake, host of CTV's Your Morning.

