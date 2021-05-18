CBC Music's Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe to host the 2021 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada, streaming on CBC Gem and cbcmusic.ca/junos June 4

The virtual evening will feature performances by nominees Ammoye, Kirk Diamond and TÖME, Crown Lands, Lindsay Ell and MacKenzie Porter, TOBi and 2020/2021 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class short listers, MONOWHALES

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe from CBC Music's The Block as host of the JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada, taking place virtually on Friday, June 4, 2021 for an evening in celebration of Canadian music. This reimagined version of the renowned industry event will be live streamed on June 4 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on cbcmusic.ca/junos, the free CBC Gem streaming service and CBC Music's Facebook , Twitter and YouTube pages.

Canadians can tune in to this celebration of musical artistry where 37 JUNO Awards will be presented along with this year's special achievement awards. Pegi Cecconi will receive The Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award and Gary Slaight will be awarded the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation.

The evening will feature five performances, including Reggae Recording of the Year nominees, Ammoye , Kirk Diamond and TÖME , who will join forces in a special celebration of life. Performers will also include Oshawa powerhouse rock duo Crown Lands (Breakthrough Group of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and Rock Album of the Year), country music mavens Lindsay Ell and MacKenzie Porter (Country Album of the Year) and Nigerian-Canadian rapper and singer TOBi (Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and Rap Recording of the Year). The alt-rock group from the 2020/2021 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class short list, MONOWHALES , will also hit the virtual stage to give viewers an electric performance.

"The JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada is a crucial platform to recognize emerging and revered talent and industry veterans who've helped pave Canada's musical history," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts. "We are incredibly proud to celebrate and honour the remarkable skill and determination of Canadian artists and recognize 50 years of Canadian music with an evening that shines a light on this year's impressive showcase of talent."

Full Press Release available here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, [email protected]

Related Links

https://junoawards.ca/

