CBC Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon Recognized at Loyalist College's 52nd Convocation Ceremony

BELLEVILLE, ON, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Loyalist College's highest academic honour was conferred upon CBC Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon during the College's 52nd Annual Convocation Ceremony this morning when he received an Honorary Diploma from his alma mater.

Mr. Snoddon, who graduated from Loyalist's Broadcast Journalism program in 2004, addressed the School of Applied Sciences, Skills & Technology and the School of Media, Business & Access.

"I believe our careers are like a big storm," said Mr. Snoddon. "No two storms or careers are exactly alike, but some common key ingredients are needed to launch and sustain a big storm or a successful career. … For a super storm career, I believe one of the first main ingredients you need is to be driven. I've only been in the media workforce for 15 years, but I learned quickly that once you walk out these doors and enter that next chapter of your lives, it's the people who are driven who will get where they want to go the fastest."

Mr. Snoddon was presented with the Hugh P. O'Neil Outstanding Alumni Award by Mrs. Donna O'Neil and Loyalist College President & CEO Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, for exceptional contributions to his profession and community.

"Ryan Snoddon exemplifies Loyalist College's caring, supportive and community-oriented spirit. For more than a decade, he has been educating students, primarily Grade 5s, on cloud types and the water cycle, as part of the curriculum's weather unit. He goes beyond the green screen to be a part of the community. It's something I witnessed first-hand when I was living in Newfoundland. We're tremendously proud that Ryan is a Loyalist graduate and we will continue to watch his career develop as a CBC meteorologist in Halifax, Nova Scotia." – Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, Loyalist College President & CEO

"I really appreciate going out into the community and connecting with those who are watching. You have a better understanding of what people like, and what they don't like. Also, it's better for people to have an idea of who you are. When I get back to the station, and I post that I've been to an event, people really appreciate the fact that TV personalities are actively participating in the community. I see it as being a huge part of my position and I take a lot of pride in that." – Mr. Ryan Snoddon

Loyalist is Ontario's Destination College, empowering students, faculty, staff, and partners through experiential, industry cluster-based education, training and applied research programs. The College provides job-ready graduates for, and knowledge transfer to, industry and the community. When it comes to Ontario college graduates getting jobs, Loyalist is the top College in the province, according to KPI results, released November 2018. Of 2016-17 Loyalist graduates, 90.8 percent were employed within six months after graduation. Located on more than 200 acres in the beautiful Bay of Quinte region, the College is perfectly positioned between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Loyalist offers more than 70 full-time diploma, certificate and apprenticeship programs in biosciences, building sciences, business, community service, health and wellness, media studies, public safety, and skilled trades. Continuing education options are available through LoyalistFocus.com; including hundreds of online, distance and in-class courses; and through the College's 100+ university transfer agreements. Loyalist is a key driver of social and economic health in eastern Ontario. It contributes 5.8 percent of the Gross Regional Product, representing $465 million annually to the regional economy – based on an October 2018 report by Emsi. For more information on Loyalist's Belleville and Bancroft campuses and Port Hope satellite location, visit YoureGoingPlaces.com.

