CBB : Chad Brown Launches Med Spa Business Growth Program to Unlock Profits in $17.5 Billion Med Spa Industry

New 8-Module Coaching Experience Equips Med Spa Owners with Proven Strategies for Operational Efficiency and Revenue Growth

DENVER, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Business strategist and med spa growth expert Chad Brown has announced the launch of a powerful new 8-module coaching program designed to help med spa owners streamline their operations, overcome overwhelm, and boost profitability. As the U.S. med spa industry surges past $17.5 billion, this timely program meets an urgent need for strategic systems that ensure sustainable growth.

With over 11,000 med spas projected by 2025, the opportunity for financial success in the industry is massive but so are the operational challenges. Many owners struggle to balance service excellence with back-end efficiency, often leaving substantial profits untapped. Chad Brown's new program directly addresses this gap, providing a step-by-step framework that transforms business complexity into scalable success.

"I'm excited to empower med spa owners with tools to overcome overwhelm and unlock hidden profits," says Brown. "This isn't about adding more to their plates—it's about simplifying, optimizing, and stepping fully into the CEO role their business needs."

Built for entrepreneurial med spa owners and solo practitioners, the program helps eliminate reactive decision-making and introduces systems that generate predictable, repeatable revenue. Using root cause analysis, business diagnostics, and marketing refinement, Chad guides clients through real-world solutions for immediate and lasting business improvements.

Each of the eight modules focuses on a critical area of growth—from identifying operational bottlenecks and maximizing staff performance to clarifying brand positioning and elevating the customer journey. The approach is both customized and practical, helping owners strengthen their business foundation in a competitive and rapidly evolving market.

According to industry data , the average single-location med spa generates $1.98 million annually, yet many fall short due to a lack of scalable systems and strategic direction. Chad Brown's coaching model is built to close this gap.

Med spa owners ready to transform their business are encouraged to book a discovery call with Chad Brown today at https://cbb.services.

About Chad Brown

Chad Brown empowers established entrepreneurs and med spa owners to conquer operational complexity and unlock hidden profits. With over 20 years in the medical field and business strategy, he uses a proven coaching model rooted in structure, clarity, and scalability to help clients build high-performing, sustainable businesses.

