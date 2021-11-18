CAWST Joins United Nations in Marking World Toilet Day to Address Global Sanitation Crisis

"CAWST is dedicated to helping organizations around the world install water, sanitation and hygiene programs to address their region's needs," says Kohler. "But we also know there's a lot of content in the sanitation space, which can be overwhelming for trainers and leaders. Papers to Practice was born out of the need to provide sanitation professionals the information they need to stay up to date, in an easy-to-digest format."

Hosted by Kohler and Dorothee Spuhler of the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (EAWAG), each podcast episode features an interview with an author(s) of a sanitation publication, and discusses key points, emphasizes critical information, and explains how to put the findings into practice. The podcast is now available through Spotify, Apple and Anchor podcast platforms.

Since 2001, CAWST has partnered with global organizations to improve water, sanitation and hygiene in households, schools and clinics around the world. The organization hosts a series of workshops like the Latrine Design and Construction Workshop and Fecal Sludge Management (FSM) Workshop to support trainers and participants when planning, designing and managing sanitation systems. CAWST also provides free consulting support and offers an extensive library of free online resources .

CAWST estimates having reached 16 million people with better water or sanitation, but there is more work to do. To learn more about World Toilet Day, CAWST, and how you can support safe water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives around the world, please visit cawst.org .

The Centre for Affordable Water & Sanitation Technology (CAWST*) is a Canadian charity and licensed not-for-profit professional engineering consultancy. CAWST teaches people how to access safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene in their homes, schools and clinics, using simple, affordable technologies. CAWST transfers knowledge and skills to organizations and individuals in low- and middle-income countries offering workshops, open content training resources and consulting services. To learn more about CAWST and its work towards making water, sanitation and hygiene a reality for all, visit cawst.org .*Pronunciation: "COST"

