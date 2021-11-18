CAWST Joins United Nations in Marking World Toilet Day to Address Global Sanitation Crisis

Nov 18, 2021, 11:35 ET
Alberta-based organization launches podcast Papers to Practice featuring sanitation experts
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Friday, November 19 marks World Toilet Day, an annual advocacy day focused on raising awareness of the global sanitation crisis. More than 3.6 billion people worldwide do not have access to the safely managed sanitation toilets provide, which can lead to disease, sickness and death.1 The Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology (CAWST) works with organizations globally to provide the training and support needed to implement and maintain sustainable sanitation systems.
Toilets play a critical role in preventing disease and ending the cycle of poverty unsafe sanitation perpetuates. Every year, around 827,000 people in low- and middle-income countries die because of inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene.2 By keeping human waste out of water and food chains, toilets reduce illness and death from diarrhoea, and the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. "In Canada, we often fail to recognize the privilege afforded by having access to toilets in our homes, workplaces and schools," says CAWST Senior Knowledge & Research Advisor, Laura Kohler. To help achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal #6: water and sanitation for all by 2030, CAWST has launched a new podcast Papers to Practice as an informative resource for the water, sanitation and hygiene industry.
"CAWST is dedicated to helping organizations around the world install water, sanitation and hygiene programs to address their region's needs," says Kohler. "But we also know there's a lot of content in the sanitation space, which can be overwhelming for trainers and leaders. Papers to Practice was born out of the need to provide sanitation professionals the information they need to stay up to date, in an easy-to-digest format."
Hosted by Kohler and Dorothee Spuhler of the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (EAWAG), each podcast episode features an interview with an author(s) of a sanitation publication, and discusses key points, emphasizes critical information, and explains how to put the findings into practice. The podcast is now available through Spotify, Apple and Anchor podcast platforms.
Since 2001, CAWST has partnered with global organizations to improve water, sanitation and hygiene in households, schools and clinics around the world. The organization hosts a series of workshops like the Latrine Design and Construction Workshop and Fecal Sludge Management (FSM) Workshop to support trainers and participants when planning, designing and managing sanitation systems. CAWST also provides free consulting support and offers an extensive library of free online resources.
CAWST estimates having reached 16 million people with better water or sanitation, but there is more work to do. To learn more about World Toilet Day, CAWST, and how you can support safe water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives around the world, please visit cawst.org.
The Centre for Affordable Water & Sanitation Technology (CAWST*) is a Canadian charity and licensed not-for-profit professional engineering consultancy. CAWST teaches people how to access safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene in their homes, schools and clinics, using simple, affordable technologies. CAWST transfers knowledge and skills to organizations and individuals in low- and middle-income countries offering workshops, open content training resources and consulting services. To learn more about CAWST and its work towards making water, sanitation and hygiene a reality for all, visit cawst.org.*Pronunciation: "COST"
