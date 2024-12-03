OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's (CATSA's) has just installed a new screening line at Calgary International Airport (YYC), equipped with CT X-ray technology. That's good news for travellers, who can now enjoy an elevated security screening experience at this line located at the USA Concourse E security checkpoint. With CT technology, passengers no longer need to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 ml or less), medical devices or large electronics—including laptops—from their carry-on bags.

CT X-ray technology at YYC (CNW Group/Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA))

YYC is one of the first Canadian airports to receive this advanced security screening technology as part of CATSA's national deployment program, which will bring CT X-ray to screening lines at several airports over a multi-year period.

CATSA looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the Calgary International Airport Authority throughout the deployment of the new CT technology on all screening lines.

Introducing CT X-ray technology is just one example of how CATSA is continuously raising the bar to enhance the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security for those travelling from Canada's designated airports.

"As the holiday season approaches, the introduction of CATSA's new CT X-ray technology to one of our screening lanes at YYC couldn't be more timely. Investment in both technology and improved process is critical to ensuring that airports can deliver a world-class airport experience for our guests."

– Chris Dinsdale – CEO and President of The Calgary Airport Authority

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada. A deployment of this magnitude underscores CATSA's commitment to driving innovation and elevating passengers' experience in aviation security nationwide. CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

CT is state-of-the-art technology that utilizes advanced three-dimensional rotatable images enhancing screening officers' ability to detect explosives and other threat items. For air travellers, it means that permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 mL or less each), medical devices and large electronics can remain in their carry-on baggage when being screened.

