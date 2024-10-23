OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Passengers travelling through the Ottawa International Airport (YOW) now have access to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's (CATSA's) new CT X-ray technology. The installation of this first CT X-ray on one screening line at the domestic/international security checkpoint will offer travellers an elevated security screening experience. They will no longer need to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100ml or less), medical devices or large electronics – including laptops – from their carry-on bags.

Passengers travelling through the YOW airport now have access to the CATSA's new CT X-ray technology.

YOW is Canada's second airport to receive this advanced security screening technology as part of CATSA's national deployment program, which will bring CT X-ray to screening lines at several airports over a multi-year period.

CATSA looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the Ottawa International Airport Authority throughout the deployment of the new CT technology on all screening lines.

Introducing CT X-ray technology is just one example of how CATSA is continuously raising the bar to enhance the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security for those travelling from Canada's designated airports.

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada. A deployment of this magnitude underscores CATSA's commitment to driving innovation and elevating passengers' experience in aviation security nationwide. CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

CT is state-of-the-art technology that utilizes advanced three-dimensional rotatable images enhancing screening officers' ability to detect explosives and other threat items. For air travellers, it means that permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 mL or less each), medical devices and large electronics can remain in their carry-on baggage when being screened.

