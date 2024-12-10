OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's (CATSA's) CT X-ray technology is now available on one screening line at Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Terminal 1 International checkpoint, with more to come in 2025. That's good news for travellers using these lines because it means an elevated security screening experience where they will no longer need to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 ml or less), medical devices or large electronics—including laptops—from their carry-on bags.

Toronto Pearson is one of the first Canadian airports to receive this advanced security screening technology as part of CATSA's national deployment program, which will bring CT X-ray to screening lines at several airports over a multi-year period.

CATSA looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Toronto Pearson throughout the deployment of the new CT technology on all screening lines.

Introducing CT X-ray technology is just one example of how CATSA is continuously raising the bar to enhance the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security for those travelling from Canada's designated airports.

"We are excited to see the CT X-ray technology arrive at Toronto Pearson. We know innovations in technology help enhance passenger experience. With this new equipment, travellers will be able to move through security screening in a faster, more efficient way. We are confident this will create a smoother journey for our travellers."

- Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Operations Officer, Toronto Pearson.

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada. A deployment of this magnitude underscores CATSA's commitment to driving innovation and elevating passengers' experience in aviation security nationwide. CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

CT is state-of-the-art technology that utilizes advanced three-dimensional rotatable images enhancing screening officers' ability to detect explosives and other threat items. For air travellers, it means that permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 mL or less each), medical devices and large electronics can remain in their carry-on baggage when being screened.

