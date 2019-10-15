CATRICE Cosmetics Partners with EMAN, The Popular Beauty YouTuber and Makeup Artist

The Egyptian-Canadian makeup artist and YouTube influencer, EMAN says: "I am so excited for my first product collaboration to be with CATRICE Cosmetics! It was so important for me to work with a brand that offers high quality, and affordable products that are accessible to everyone. I was determined to make a collection of palettes that works beautifully on all skin tones, which I know my fans will love."

The CATRICE x EMAN collab features 3 highly pigmented palettes, which will be featured at the meet and greet with EMAN. Each palette contains shades that are named after EMAN's life experiences in Canada, Egypt and Los Angeles, and are available in the following formats:

CATRICE x EMAN Lit Highlighter Palette - $14.99



CATRICE x EMAN Bronzed AF Eyeshadow - $14.99



CATRICE x EMAN Cheeky Blush Palette - $14.99

CATRICE Cosmetics are 100% cruelty-free, and are available in Canada at select Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmaprix and Loblaws stores. CATRICE Cosmetics can also be found online at:

SDM: https://beauty.shoppersdrugmart.ca/Beauty/Brands/Catrice/c/CATRICE

Pharmaprix: https://beaute.pharmaprix.ca/Beaute/Brands/Catrice/c/CATRICE?&lang=en

For additional information about CATRICE Cosmetics, please visit https://www.catricecosmetics.com or @catrice.us and @EMAN on Instagram.

ABOUT CATRICE COSMETICS

CATRICE Cosmetics, the cult G-Beauty brand, is an innovative and luxury-inspired makeup line with an affordable price tag. All products retail for less than $20! CATRICE Cosmetics is best known for its game-changing complexion products, making 'face their forte'. Professional makeup artists and influencers have been raving about CATRICE due to the luxurious feel and weight of the product, the quality of the cosmetic formulations, and the product innovation. With cult favourites like the CATRICE HD Liquid Coverage Foundation, the word on the street is "I can't believe this is drug store makeup." The affordability and accessibility of CATRICE Cosmetics empowers women to create their own version of beauty, both IRL and on URL. No. Filter. Required. For more information visit https://www.catricecosmetics.com or @catrice.us on Instagram.

