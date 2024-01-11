Cator Family Donates $10 Million to Trillium Health Partners to Innovate Leading-Edge Diagnostic Imaging Program

Donation will advance patient care and innovation in the diagnostic imaging program and

help build the future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Trillium Health Partners' (THP) diagnostic imaging program is set to get a major boost in size, innovation and technological advancement due to a remarkable $10 million donation from local family and longtime supporters Brent and Jodie Cator. The donation will increase the size of THP's diagnostic imaging program by 66 per cent within the future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital, which is set to become Canada's largest hospital.

The Cator Family (CNW Group/Trillium Health Partners)

The desire to donate to THP's diagnostic imaging program is inspired by a personal connection for the family that has spanned generations. The program, already among the most innovative in the province, will be renamed The Cator Family Diagnostic Imaging Program and will offer the following exciting and innovative changes:

The Cator Family Diagnostic Imaging Program will expand The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital's imaging services by 66%, leading to lower wait times for diagnostic services.

The Emergency Department will gain 24/7 access to a Satellite Diagnostic Imaging Centre for swift diagnoses, with portable X-rays and ultrasounds facilitating rapid bedside care.

An increase in diagnostic imaging rooms and equipment across THP's three sites, including 7 additional ultrasound rooms and 5 more catheterization laboratories.

Learner facilities at Mississauga Hospital and increased Interventional Suites at Mississauga Hospital and Credit Valley Hospital.

Separation of inpatient and outpatient services at Mississauga Hospital and separation of all outpatient services at Queensway Health Centre.

The upgraded Cator Family Diagnostic Imaging Program aims for earlier detection, fewer follow-up tests, and an improved patient experience.

This donation will unlock investments that will help expand after-hour screening services, launch new programs, and integrate AI tools that will provide staff with enhanced diagnostics and the ability to improve patient safety.

THP serves the highest number of inpatients in Ontario and over the next 20 years will face more demand for services like diagnostic imaging than any other hospital in the province. In March 2023, 24% of emergency patients required advanced diagnostic imaging, up from 15% in 2019. That number is expected to rise to 30% by 2025.

"Community support plays an integral role in ensuring we can continue delivering outstanding health care today, while boldly innovating to advance the health of the community tomorrow. This investment will allow us to implement cutting-edge innovation and technology into our medical imaging tools to reduce exam times, expedite diagnoses and improve patient safety and experience," said Karli Farrow, President and CEO, THP. "Thanks to the Cator family, we are one step closer to expanding capacity, access and services to our community for generations to come."

THP is home to 14 regional programs, which includes the diagnostic imaging program, and offers specialized care in the areas of cancer, cardiac disease, orthopaedics and more across all three hospital sites.

"Brent and Jodie Cator are longstanding members of our donor community and over the years have enabled leading-edge care through generous investments in our world-class Oncology and Cardiac programs, Seniors Care and Diagnostic Imaging," said Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners Foundation. "We remain immensely grateful and honoured by their charitable investments, inspired by their firsthand experience with our hospital. We rely on the support of friends and partners, like the Cators, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish together as we build the future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital. To the entire Cator family, thank you! You exemplify true philanthropic leadership and we could not be more grateful!"

"Trillium Health Partners is our family hospital, and this donation is inspired by the exceptional care that members of our family have received for many decades. Our daughters, Sedona and Taryn, were both born at THP and the hospital has cared for our families, employees and friends." said Brent Cator, CEO of Cardinal Meat Specialists Limited. "Naming the Diagnostic Imaging Program is also a beautiful way to honour Jodie's mother, Sandy Duke, who served for many years on the diagnostic imaging team. We are proud to ensure that families will continue to have access to compassionate care for generations to come at the future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital."

Images and video are available for media use here following the event.

About Trillium Health Partners

Trillium Health Partners is the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre, Trillium Health Partners serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, West Toronto and surrounding communities. Trillium Health Partners is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and home of the Institute for Better Health. For more information, visit thp.ca .

For more information about Trillium HealthWorks, THP's redevelopment projects, please visit https://trilliumhealthworks.ca .

About Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Trillium Health Partners Foundation is dedicated to raising the critical funds needed to address the highest priority needs of Trillium Health Partners, the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. For more information, please visit trilliumgiving.ca.

Follow us:

Twitter: @THP_foundation , @THP_hospital

Facebook: @trilliumhealthpartners

Instagram: @trilliumhealthpartners

SOURCE Trillium Health Partners

For further information: Laura Gambino, Senior Associate of Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Trillium Health Partners Foundation, [email protected], 416-274-3738