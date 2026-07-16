Cathy Cranston Appointed Board Chair at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is pleased to announce that Cathy Cranston will be appointed Board Chair, effective January 1, 2027. She has been an esteemed member of the board since 2019 and currently serves as the Chair of the People & Compensation Committee and as a Member of the Investment and Enterprise Risk Committees.

Ms. Cranston's appointment was made by the Ontario Government and the Ontario Teachers' Federation, who are the plan's co-sponsors. She will succeed current Board Chair Steve McGirr when he retires from the board at the end of 2026 after successfully serving his full term.

Ms. Cranston built a 32-year career in progressive roles at BMO Financial Group, most recently as Treasurer. She previously held senior roles including Head of Financial Strategy, Capital and Funding, and Chief Financial Officer, Private Client Group. Over the course of her career, she held executive roles in investor relations, wealth management, risk management, capital markets and corporate banking.

"Cathy's history of senior leadership and deep experience in financial services makes her an excellent choice to step into the role of Board Chair for Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan," said Mr. McGirr. "I would like to thank the Ontario Teachers' Federation and Ontario Government for their engagement and collaboration in appointing the next Board Chair and for their longstanding commitment to sustaining good governance at the plan."

"I am deeply honoured to assume the role of Board Chair at the end of the year and to build on Steve's tremendous leadership and the legacy of those who came before him," said Ms. Cranston. "Steve leads the Board with integrity, steadiness and a clear commitment to Ontario's teachers. I look forward to working closely with him and the rest of the board in the coming months as I transition into the new role, as well as Jo Taylor and the entire executive team as they continue working to deliver the pension promise to Ontario's teachers."

In addition to her role at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Ms. Cranston is currently an independent board Director for Toromont Industries Ltd., Canadian Tire Corporation Limited, and Canadian Tire Bank. She holds a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor (Honours) of Commerce from the University of Manitoba and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $279.4 billion as at December 31, 2025. Ontario Teachers' is a fully funded defined benefit pension plan, and it invests in a broad array of asset classes to deliver retirement security for 346,000 working members and pensioners. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Dan Madge

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

Phone: +1 416-419-1437

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan