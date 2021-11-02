Cathryn Hoy, RN Elected Ontario Nurses' Association President

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is pleased to announce that Cathryn Hoy, RN, has been elected as the union's new president.

Hoy is set to become leader of ONA on January 1, 2022. Current ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN, has announced her retirement as of the end of 2021.

Hoy brings a wealth of both nursing and union experience, having served as ONA First Vice-President for two terms and as Vice-President of ONA Region 2. Hoy has years of hospital nursing experience working in a neonatal intensive care unit, pediatrics, women's health, emergency medicine, oncology and surgery. She has also worked as a clinical educator.

Hoy says her priority for ONA's members is to "ensure they have a safe and quality work environment that enables these professionals to uphold practice standards in caring for Ontarians, and that they are treated with respect by government and their employers."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

