MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) has announced that Mila researcher Catherine Régis, full professor at the University of Montréal Law Faculty and a Canada Research Chair, is the new co-chair of its working group on responsible AI. Her term will extend until 2024. The GPAI was established in 2020 to support collaboration among experts from 25 countries and promote responsible practices in artificial intelligence.

"We are grateful for this recognition of Québec expertise in responsible artificial intelligence," says Benjamin Prud'homme, Executive Director, AI for Humanity at Mila. "As a legal scholar with expertise in AI governance and regulation, Catherine Régis is an outstanding choice for this position."

"The priorities for 2022 will include ensuring that AI development respects human rights and encouraging responsible innovation," explains Catherine Régis. "We must also work to make sure AI development is equitable and inclusive."

The other co-chair of the working group will be Raja Chatila of France, emeritus professor of robotics, artificial intelligence and ethics at Sorbonne University.

The working group on responsible AI is conducting several projects on timely issues, including:

Formulating recommendations for accelerating public-domain drug discovery – this project is co-led by Mila's scientific director, professor Yoshua Bengio ;

; A responsible AI strategy for the environment – this group recently presented 50 recommendations for enlisting AI to support the fight against climate change. Mila is an active participant in the group through the contribution of professor David Rolnick ;

; Responsible AI for social media governance – this group's purpose is to equip social networks and governments to better regulate harmful online content.

