Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year category winners to be revealed at Montreal International Auto Show on January 19, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced today the vehicles its members selected as the finalists for best in Canada for 2023 in each of 12 categories. Spanning segments that include cars, utility vehicles, and pick-up trucks and EVs.

More than 1700 ballots were submitted over nearly an entire calendar year by AJAC journalist members, who collectively comprise the most esteemed group of professional automotive media in Canada. As in recent years, the 2023 program considered vehicles that are newly redesigned, refreshed, and carried over from previous model years, provided a minimum number of ballots were submitted by AJAC journalists. Professional journalists who test entries on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast.

Our partners at KPMG will tabulate the results for the next step in the 2023 Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards. The winning vehicles in each of these 12 categories will be announced on January 19, 2023, at the Montreal International Auto Show.

The Montreal International Auto Show is very pleased to participate again this year in the AJAC 2023 Canadian Car of the Year Awards. "We are proud to be able to contribute to this flagship event of the automotive industry in Canada. We look forward to seeing the latest models and innovations in the industry and to highlight the achievements of the automakers" said Luis Pereira, Executive Director of the Montreal Auto Show. "We look forward to sharing these moments with all car enthusiasts."

The overall winners will be revealed as part of the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto on February 16, 2023, and the Canadian Green Car and Utility Vehicle of the year awards will be announced later in the spring with the Vancouver International Auto Show.

2023 Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year Category Finalists are:

Best Small Car in Canada for 2023

Honda Civic

Mazda3

Toyota Corolla

Best Large Premium Car in Canada for 2023:

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Toyota Crown

Best Sports Performance Car in Canada for 2023:

Hyundai Elantra N

Mazda MX-5

Subaru BRZ

Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023:

Honda HR-V

Mazda CX-30

Toyota Corolla Cross

Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023:

Kia Sportage

Mitsubishi Outlander

Toyota Venza

Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023:

Hyundai Palisade

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Kia Telluride

Best Mid-Size Premium Utility in Canada for 2023:

Genesis GV70

Land Rover Range Rover

Lexus NX

Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023:

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Lexus RX

Volvo XC90

Best Small Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2023:

Ford Maverick

Nissan Frontier

Toyota Tacoma

Best Large Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2023:

Ford F-150

Ram 1500

Toyota Tundra

Best EV in Canada for 2023:

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Best Premium EV in Canada for 2023:

BMW i4

BMW iX

Mercedes-EQ EQS

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity, and describes itself as such.

