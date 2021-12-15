CatchMark Applies to Cease Being a Reporting Issuer in Canada

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) ("CatchMark") today announced that it will apply to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as principal regulator, and the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission, the Manitoba Securities Commission, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan, the Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick, the Nova Scotia Securities Commission, and the Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island (collectively, the "Canadian Securities Regulators") for an order (the "Order Sought") to cease being a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland (the "Jurisdictions"), the jurisdictions in Canada in which it is currently a reporting issuer.

If the Order Sought is granted by the Canadian Securities Regulators, CatchMark will cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada and will no longer be required to ﬁle ﬁnancial statements and other continuous disclosure documents with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Notwithstanding a decision that CatchMark will not be a reporting issuer in Canada following receipt of the Order Sought, CatchMark will continue to ﬁle all ﬁnancial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required in accordance with the applicable laws of the United States and the rules of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). All such continuous disclosure documents of the company are publicly available to all security holders of CatchMark at https://catchmark.com/, and CatchMark's security holders residing in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to security holders in the United States, in the same manner and at the same time as is required under the applicable securities laws of the United States and the rules of the NYSE.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 370,100 acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of October 15, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our application to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

