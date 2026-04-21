Catapult Announces Full Launch of Membership Accelerator, an AI‑Powered CRM and Portal Solution for Membership Organizations

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Catapult, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner specializing in AI‑driven business solutions, today announced the full launch of its Membership Accelerator. This purpose‑built, AI powered CRM and self-service portal solution is designed to help membership organizations modernize faster, reduce risk, and achieve value sooner.

Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform, the Membership Accelerator combines core membership management, a secure self‑service member portal, and embedded Copilot and AI capabilities into a single, integrated solution. It is designed for membership‑driven organizations such as professional associations, regulatory bodies, non‑profits, and similar organizations that operate under growing pressure to improve efficiency, visibility, and compliance.

Addressing a growing challenge for membership organizations

Membership organizations face a unique mix of operational demands. Teams are responsible for managing renewals, applications, compliance requirements, reporting requests, and member communications, often across disconnected systems and manual processes. Many organizations are left choosing between legacy membership platforms that limit flexibility or heavily customized CRM projects that can be costly and difficult to maintain.

The Membership Accelerator was built to close that gap.

"Our goal with the Membership Accelerator was simple," said Jeff Bacon, CEO of Catapult. "We wanted to give membership organizations a practical, proven foundation that reflects how they actually operate. A system that helps teams move quickly, remain nimble, stay compliant, and improve the member experience without turning modernization into a multi‑year, high‑risk project."

A faster, more predictable path to modern membership management

Rather than starting from a blank slate, the Membership Accelerator provides a pre‑configured solution that can be refined through a streamlined fit-gap process. This approach helps organizations reach value sooner while maintaining alignment to their specific processes and governance requirements.

Key capabilities of the Membership Accelerator include:

Embedded Copilot and AI to support insight, reporting, and productivity

A secure Power Pages membership portal for self‑service access

Centralized membership management built on Dynamics 365

Registration, renewals, applications, and status tracking

Case and inquiry management with audit history

Built‑in workflows, notifications, and reporting

The result is reduced administrative effort, better visibility across the membership lifecycle, and improved service for members, without adding operational complexity.

AI and Copilot built into day‑to‑day work

A defining feature of the Membership Accelerator is the intentional use of embedded AI and Copilot to support membership teams in their daily work.

"AI only delivers value when it's embedded where people already work," said Donovan Woods, Senior CRM and Copilot Consultant at Catapult. "Our team spent a lot of time making sure Copilot is integrated directly into the membership experience. That means faster access to insight, clearer visibility into renewals and cases, and less time spent manually pulling information together, all within governed and auditable workflows."

By embedding AI directly into Dynamics 365, the Membership Accelerator helps teams work more efficiently while maintaining human oversight, security, and compliance.

Built for compliance, scalability, and long‑term success

Membership organizations often operate in regulated environments where traceability, role‑based access, and auditability are critical. The Membership Accelerator includes governance‑ready features designed to support those needs while remaining flexible enough to scale as organizations grow.

With the full launch of the Membership Accelerator, Catapult continues its focus on delivering AI‑first, industry‑aligned solutions that help organizations achieve faster time to value with greater confidence and predictability.

Learn more

The Membership Accelerator is available now. Membership organizations interested in learning more can download the pricing booklet or connect with Catapult's team to explore whether the accelerator is the right fit for their organization.

Access the Membership Accelerator Pricing Booklet

Learn more about the Membership Accelerator

About Catapult

Catapult is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner specializing in AI‑powered CRM and ERP solutions. With deep experience supporting membership organizations and other complex business models, Catapult helps teams modernize operations, reduce risk, and deliver measurable impact using Microsoft technology.

SOURCE Catapult

Media Contact: Ben Scotland, Marketing Director, Catapult, [email protected], https://www.catapulterp.com