Catapult Launches Slingshot Implementation Packages: Fast, Curated Dynamics 365 Solutions for Canadian Businesses

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Catapult, a leading Microsoft partner specializing in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Slingshot Implementation Packages, a new product line designed to help mid-sized Canadian businesses achieve rapid, scalable success with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Slingshot Implementation Packages (CNW Group/Catapult)

Slingshot for Finance is the first in this innovative series of curated packages, offering pre-configured Dynamics 365 Business Central solutions that deliver faster time to value, predictable costs, and a clear path to growth. Unlike generic bundles, Slingshot packages are purpose-built—each tier is carefully curated based on Catapult's extensive experience with Canadian SMBs, ensuring businesses get exactly what they need for their stage of digital transformation.

"Slingshot is a game-changer for businesses that want to move quickly and confidently into the future," said Jeff Bacon, CEO of Catapult ERP. "We've eliminated the traditional barriers—unclear scope, high upfront costs, and slow timelines—by offering tailored solutions that deliver value from day one and scale as our clients grow."

Curated Solutions for Every Stage of Growth

Slingshot Implementation Packages are not just a set of options—they are tailored solutions designed to meet the real operational needs of businesses, whether they're upgrading from spreadsheets or managing complex, multi-entity operations. Each package tier is built to accelerate deployment, minimize risk, and maximize ROI, with features including:

Future Slingshot Packages Coming Soon

Catapult is committed to expanding the Slingshot product line to meet the evolving needs of Canadian businesses. In addition to Slingshot for Finance, new packages are currently being curated and will launch soon, including Slingshot for Finance and Distribution, Slingshot for Sales, and Slingshot for Customer Service. Each package will deliver the same fast, curated approach—helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey with Dynamics 365.

"With Slingshot, businesses can skip the lengthy requirements gathering and costly customizations that slow down traditional ERP and CRM implementations," said Christian Lehmann, Chief Growth Officer at Catapult ERP. "Our curated packages provide a direct path to success, with rapid deployment, reduced risk, and a roadmap for sustainable growth."

About Catapult

Catapult is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions, specializing in implementation, optimization, and ongoing support for medium-sized businesses. With a mission to empower growth-oriented organizations, Catapult delivers innovative strategies that drive business success.

For more information about Catapult and the new Slingshot Implementation Packages, visit https://www.catapulterp.com/implementation-services/slingshot-implementation-packages/ or https://www.catapulterp.com/

Media Contact: Ben Scotland, Marketing Director at Catapult, [email protected]