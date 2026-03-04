Catapult Unveils Slingshot Packages for Dynamics 365 Sales and Customer Service

New packaged Dynamics 365 CE implementations help growing organizations get live faster with AI‑ready foundations

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Catapult today announced the launch of Slingshot for Sales and Slingshot for Customer Service, expanding its Slingshot offering into Dynamics 365 CE packaged implementations. The new packages are designed for growth-oriented‑ organizations that want to modernize sales and support operations without the long timelines and uncertainty often associated with traditional CRM projects.

Slingshot Implementation Packages (CNW Group/Catapult)

The launch builds on Catapult's earlier Slingshot packages for Dynamics 365 Business Central, including Finance and Distribution. With Slingshot for Sales and Slingshot for Customer Service, Catapult brings the same faster time to value approach into the Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement platform.

"Slingshot is developed to reduce the risk related to business application projects and to ensure successful business outcomes," said Jeff Bacon, Chief Executive Officer at Catapult. "We've standardized our proven approach to enable organizations get live sooner and adopt business apps with confidence."

A clearer path for Dynamics 365 implementations

Many organizations begin a Dynamics 365 project with the right intent, then encounter long discovery cycles, unclear scope, and delayed outcomes. Slingshot is Catapult's response to that challenge.

Slingshot is a packaged approach to Dynamics 365 implementations built from real delivery experience. Each package provides predefined scope, structured timelines, and a clearer path to outcomes. This approach helps reduce risk and allows teams to see value earlier.

Slingshot for Sales

Slingshot for Sales is a packaged Dynamics 365 Sales implementation designed to help organizations move away from spreadsheets and disconnected selling tools. It focuses on building a consistent sales foundation with improved pipeline visibility and execution.

AI and Copilot foundations are introduced in a practical way that supports everyday selling. Organizations can adopt advanced capabilities over time without overwhelming sales teams early in the process.

Learn more about Slingshot for Sales

https://www.catapulterp.com/implementation-services/slingshot-implementation-packages/slingshot-for-sales/

Slingshot for Customer Service

Slingshot for Customer Service is a packaged Dynamics 365 Customer Service implementation designed to help organizations gain control of inbound requests and deliver more consistent support. It emphasizes visibility, standardized case resolution, and scalable service operations.

AI foundations are built into the package to support agents in their daily work and help teams operate more efficiently as demand grows.

Learn more about Slingshot for Customer Service

https://www.catapulterp.com/implementation-services/slingshot-implementation-packages/slingshot-for-customer-service/

Built for real‑world AI adoption

Catapult's approach to AI focuses on practical impact. Slingshot packages introduce AI and Copilot where they support real workflows and measurable outcomes.

"AI should not be a feature you switch on after implementation," said Christian Lehmann, Chief Growth Officer at Catapult. "It needs to be built into how a business operates. With Slingshot CE, we embed AI and Copilot into all our packages so organizations are not just experimenting with AI, they are operationalizing it for measurable impact."

Availability and next steps

Slingshot for Sales and Slingshot for Customer Service are available now through Catapult.

To learn more about Slingshot packaged implementations, visit:

https://www.catapulterp.com/implementation-services/slingshot-implementation-packages/

About Catapult

Catapult is a leader in purposeful AI and Copilot innovation, working with growth‑oriented organizations to deliver real business impact with Microsoft Dynamics 365. We combine deep business understanding with AI‑driven efficiencies to provide faster time to value and maximize ROI. Our work is supported by over a decade of hands‑on experience and authentic partnerships built on trust and shared goals.

Media Contact: Ben Scotland, Marketing Director, Catapult