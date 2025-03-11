CATALYX NAMES SIGMUND AARO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR NORTH AMERICA

"I'm excited to lead Catalyx's efforts to strengthen our customer partnerships and deliver measurable value." Post this

Aaro joins Catalyx from Process Automation Solutions, a division of ATS, where he served as general manager for North America, leading business operations and digital transformation initiatives across life sciences, specialty chemicals, food and beverage, and mission-critical systems. His expertise includes process optimization, quality and safety improvements, and advanced technologies such as robotics, AI, cloud-based process modeling, and hybrid industrial automation solutions.

Aaro also held leadership roles at Emerson Automation Solutions, where he helped drive growth in the life sciences sector in North America, as well as Domino Printing Services PLC and Kameleon Group. He has extensive multinational experience, having worked across North America and multiple European markets, giving him a global perspective on sales leadership and operational strategy.

"The automation industry is evolving rapidly, and Catalyx is uniquely positioned to help customers capitalize on these changes with innovative solutions," Aaro said. "I'm excited to join this talented team and lead our efforts to expand our reach, strengthen customer partnerships, and deliver measurable value."

About Catalyx

Catalyx specializes in optimizing operations for organizations in life sciences and other highly regulated industries. With more than 30 years of experience and a strong presence across North America and Europe, the company is a global leader in machine vision and automation. Its team of engineers and technology specialists partners with organizations worldwide to optimize production, packaging, and logistics processes. Catalyx's sophisticated blend of innovative technologies and professional services drives operational efficiency, ensures compliance, and enhances performance and safety. Catalyx was formed in 2022 when CXV Global and Panacea Technologies joined forces to provide customers with a holistic platform of solutions focused on maximizing their operational performance.

