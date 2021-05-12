Catalyst IT Announces North American Expansion

New Canadian presence to strengthen local partnerships and increase global support network

OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Catalyst IT, the open source software services company, is delighted to announce the official launch of its Canadian operation. The move marks the company's commitment to its local clients and development within the region. The global expansion reinforces Catalyst IT's 24/7 managed service support model - providing support anytime and anywhere.

"The decision to expand into North America was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Andrew Boag, CEO of Catalyst IT Canada. "Canada is a sophisticated higher education market in North America, and the work that we have done with local clients, such as Concordia University, has shown us that our services are perfectly aligned to meet local needs for open source development expertise. It's important that we meet clients where they live."

Experts in open source development, cloud migration and cloud performance optimization, Catalyst IT's heritage lies in Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Content Management Systems (CMS). The Catalyst IT Group has been a Moodle Certified Partner since 2004 (now a Premium Partner) and a Premium Drupal Supporting Partner since 2008. The company has demonstrated expertise in custom development and ongoing managed service support for governments and enterprise-level higher education organisations, including Monash University, with +86,000 students and 9,000 staff.

"Thanks to our presence in Canada, Catalyst IT can establish closer relations with our Canadian and North American clients and is better positioned to respond to local and regional market needs," said Matt Porritt, COO of Catalyst IT Canada.

