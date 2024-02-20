Catalyst Announces Canada Advisory Board Appointments Welcomes New Chair, Linamar CEO, Linda Hasenfratz

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a significant step forward in its commitment to promoting gender equity and inclusive workplaces in Canada, Catalyst Canada has appointed Ms. Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Linamar Corporation, as the new Chair of its Canada Advisory Board.

Catalyst also appointed the following new members:

Mr. David Gunn , President of Edward Jones Canada

, President of Ms. Veni Iozzo , Executive Vice-President, Enterprise Real Estate

and Workplace Transformation at CIBC

, Executive Vice-President, Enterprise Real Estate and Workplace Transformation at CIBC Ms. Christine Morris , Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement

and Customer Experience at TD Bank Group

Julie Cafley, Ph.D., Executive Director of Catalyst Canada, expressed her enthusiasm about the new appointments, saying, "We are proud to welcome Linda, David, Veni, and Chris to the Canadian Advisory Board. Their wealth of experience and dedication to diversity and inclusion will be invaluable as we continue our mission to build workplaces that work for women."

Ms. Linda Hasenfratz, the newly-appointed Chair, also shared her thoughts on this important role, "I am honoured to take on the role of Chair for the Canadian Advisory Board. I look forward to working with Catalyst Canada and my esteemed colleagues to drive impactful change and create inclusive environments where everyone thrives."

These appointments reflect Catalyst Canada's ongoing commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Canadian workplace. The combined expertise and leadership of Ms. Hasenfratz, Mr. Gunn, Ms. Iozzo, and Ms. Morris will undoubtedly contribute to shaping a more inclusive and equitable business landscape across the country.

Below are biographies of the new Canadian Advisory Board appointees.

Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair & Chief Executive Officer, Linamar Corporation

Ms. Hasenfratz was named CEO in 2002 and oversees Linamar's extensive global operations, including 33,500 employees in 70 manufacturing locations and 14 R&D centers across 17 countries, generating $10 billion in sales. Ms. Hasenfratz has been actively involved in philanthropy and serves on various boards and advisory groups, emphasizing her dedication to women's progress in business and her contributions to charitable organizations. She has served on Catalyst's Canadian Advisory Board since 2003. Ms. Hasenfratz has garnered numerous awards and honours for her leadership and entrepreneurial success, including Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year and the Order of Canada. Internationally, Ms. Hasenfratz also received the Chevalier dans l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur in 2015 from France, one of the highest honours bestowed upon a non-civilian, and the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of Hungary in 2016. Ms. Hasenfratz holds an Executive MBA from the Ivey School of Business and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from Western University.

David Gunn, President of Edward Jones Canada

Mr. Gunn oversees more than 2,300 advisors, branch office administrators, and home office associates dedicated to improving the financial well-being of individuals, families, and communities in Canada. Starting his career as a financial advisor in Calgary in 2000, Mr. Gunn has held various leadership roles within the company, deepening his skills in it's St. Louis headquarters before returning to Canada to lead Financial Advisor Talent Acquisition. Since stepping into the role of President in 2018, Mr. Gunn has been a champion of talent development and client-centricity, striving to align the work of each associate with the client experience. Mr. Gunn graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. He is also a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School's Securities Industry Institute and earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Veni Iozzo, Executive Vice-President, Enterprise Real Estate

and Workplace Transformation, CIBC

Ms. Iozzo provides strategic direction and leadership for CIBC's global workplace experience strategy, including accountability for creating a forward-thinking workplace design that enables a purpose-driven client culture. She has added responsibility for CIBC's global real estate portfolio, including designing, building, and moving to the new corporate headquarters. With over 30 years in the financial services industry, her senior executive experience spans various disciplines, including marketing, communications, sales leadership, product development, public affairs, community investment, and cultural transformation. Ms. Iozzo is a passionate champion of inclusivity and diversity and serves as Vice-Chair of the Trillium Health Partners Foundation Board, one of Canada's most extensive community-based healthcare facilities. She holds an MBA from Royal Roads University, British Columbia and received her director's designation (ICD.D) through the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program.

Christine (Chris) Morris, Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement, and Customer Experience, TD Bank Group

Ms. Morris oversees global transformation programs, enterprise data and analytics, artificial intelligence, North American customer operations, marketing, digital strategy, payments and innovation, and enterprise change and operational excellence. Over three decades at TD, Chris has held various leadership positions, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Personal Banking. Ms. Morris advocates diversity and inclusion at TD, serving as the Chair of the Bank's Women in Leadership Committee and the Chair of the Board of Directors for Toronto Finance International. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Economics from the Western University and has completed the RMA/Wharton Risk Management Program.

About Catalyst's Canada Advisory Board

Catalyst's Canada Advisory Board is a group of executives who help inform and guide our strategy and comprises the following leaders

Linda Hasenfratz (Chair) Veni Iozzo CEO Executive Vice-President Linamar Corporation Enterprise Real Estate and Workplace Transformation

CIBC



Michèle Boudria Elio Luongo President & Chief Executive Officer CEO and Senior Partner McDonald's Restaurants of Canada KPMG LLP Canada



Tabatha Bull David McKay President & CEO President and CEO Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business RBC



Julie Cafley David Morgenstern Executive Director President Catalyst Canada Accenture Canada



Rola Dagher Christine Morris Corporate Board Director & Advisor Senior Executive Vice President

Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience

TD Bank Group



Sabrina Geremia Susannah Pierce Vice President & Country Manager Country Chair Google Canada Shell Canada



David Gunn David Simmonds President Global Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer Edward Jones Canada Great-West LifeCo. & Canada Life



Tim Haney Anthony Viel Canada CEO Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer Dentons Canada LLP Deloitte Canada



Lorraine Hariton Darryl White President & CEO CEO Catalyst BMO Financial Group



Beth Horowitz Goldy Hyder Corporate Board Director & Advisor President & CEO

Business Council of Canada





Leela Wilson

Chief Revenue Officer

Catalyst

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit supported by many of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with preeminent thought leadership, actionable solutions, and a galvanized community of multinational corporations to accelerate and advance women into leadership – because progress for women is progress for everyone.

Contacts:

