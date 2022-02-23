Catalys Lubricants Completes its National Distribution Network with Acquisition of Nemco Lubricants & Chemicals

"The acquisition of Nemco enables Catalys to fulfill our vision of creating a national distribution network," said Jean-François Crevier, President, Catalys Lubricants. "With a presence in all ten provinces, we're better equipped to exceed our customers' needs and provide them with quality products, local expertise and superior customer service. Today's announcement is the culmination of several acquisitions made by Catalys in the past decade to establish ourselves as a leader in lubricant distribution. This signals the start of an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to engaging our entire network to service the customers and the communities that welcome us."

With its nearly 35-year history and success in lubricant distribution, Catalys was a natural choice to ensure Nemco's continued growth and longevity in the market. As of January 29, 2022, Catalys acquired the entire Nemco company, including its activities, inventory and equipment, housed in a cutting-edge plant in Winnipeg and two warehouses in Regina and Saskatoon. Nemco continues to operate under the name of Nemco, a division of Catalys Lubricants, with the same team and at the same locations.

With three acquisitions in the last six months – including North Atlantic in St. John's, Nfld., LubeSource in Vaughan, Ont. and Nemco in Winnipeg, Man. – Catalys is committed to serving Canada's lubricants and distribution field. In 2020, the company signed an agreement with Shell, enabling the distribution and sale of products across Western Canada, complementing Catalys' long-standing relationship with Chevron Lubricants in Eastern Canada and British Columbia.

Catalys is focused on integrating its new additions, delivering a strong customer experience in each market, and ensuring collaboration between provinces. As Catalys continues to grow its team across Canada, it plans to add new job postings in the near future.

About Catalys Lubricants

Catalys Lubricants is a leading Canadian company in the distribution and manufacturing of automotive and commercial lubricants, including ancillary products. Founded in Montreal in 1988, the company now has 180 employees servicing thousands of customers across Canada. It has four manufacturing and packaging plants, 15 warehouses and multiple resellers. Catalys Lubricants also represents well-known industry brands, including Shell, Chevron and Bioblend, as well as its in-house brands Catalys and Nemco. Its subsidiaries, Nemco Lubricants & Chemicals and LubeSource, have enabled the company to complete its national distribution network. For more information on Catalys Lubricants, please visit www.catalyslubricants.ca.

