CatalX CTS Ltd. Announces Security Breach, Loss of Crypto Assets and Ongoing Investigation

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - CatalX CTS Ltd. (the "Company"), the operator of a Canadian crypto trading platform at https://catalyx.io/ (the "Platform"), announces that management of the Company recently discovered a security breach on the Platform in connection with the holding of crypto assets on behalf of clients. Management suspects that this security breach, which may involve an employee, has resulted in the loss of a portion of the crypto assets held by the Company on behalf of its clients (the "Loss"). On December 21, 2023, the Company consented to a cease trade order (available here) that was issued by the Alberta Securities Commission against the Company and Jae Ho Lee in connection with this matter. The Company is currently conducting an investigation into the Loss and has retained Deloitte LLP to provide certain forensic and investigative services to the Company in connection with its investigation.

Due to the Loss, all crypto and fiat currency withdrawals from the Platform and all trading activities on the Platform have been temporarily suspended. The Company will provide an update to its customers upon the conclusion of Deloitte LLP's investigation. Further updates will be provided on this matter when available.

SOURCE CatalX CTS Ltd.

For further information: Jae Park, CEO & Director, CatalX CTS Ltd.