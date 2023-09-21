Cast-A-Way Cruise & Resort Hiring Agency seeking candidates for roles with Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is looking to fill a variety of available roles

ST. THOMAS, ON, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Cast-A-Way Cruise & Resort Hiring Agency, a recruitment company focusing on candidates from Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, is seeking qualified candidates with Disney Cruise Line. They will fill various positions, including Youth Activities Counselors, Nursery Staff, Merchandisers, Photographers, Lifeguards and Theater Technicians.

With the launch of its fifth ship, the Disney Wish, last year and much more growth on the horizon – including three more ships and an island destination – there has never been a better time to grow a career with Disney Cruise Line. Crew members onboard travel the world while providing exceptional guest service, creating magical memories for guests, and developing professionally and personally.

Not only is Disney Cruise Line a great place to advance your career, but crew members also receive benefits and perks that create the Disney difference. These include uniquely Disney discounts, bi-weekly pay, development opportunities, medical coverage on contract, complimentary theme park admission, and more.

"It's an amazing opportunity to engage in a successful career with one of the most reputable companies in the world, working hard, having fun, visiting amazing destinations, and escaping the Canadian cold winters," added Fabiana Estrela, CEO of Cast-A-Way.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting cast-a-way.com/apply-now and filling out an online application by using the code DCLPRCAN24. They can also contact the agency for more information via their online contact form or telephone at +1 (226) 456-7881.

Cast-A-Way Cruise & Resort Hiring Agency: Cast-A-Way Cruise & Resort Hiring Agency has been recruiting within the industry since 1998. They are based in Ontario, Canada, and recruit from various regions worldwide. They aim to provide clients with highly qualified, professionally prepared staff and crew.

Disney Cruise Line: Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry, providing a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge, and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Today, Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its blueprint for family cruising with a fleet of five ships – the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish. Guests can sail out of ports worldwide on exciting itineraries to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe. The homeport for Disney Cruise Line remains Port Canaveral, Florida, where it has its own specially designed cruise terminal.

Learn more at Cast-A-Way.com.

SOURCE Cast-A-Way Cruise & Resort Hiring Agency

For further information: Fabiana Estrela, Cast-A-Way Cruise & Resort Hiring Agency, Cast-A-Way.com, (226) 456-7881 | [email protected]