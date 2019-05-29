Cassowary Capital Corporation Limited Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW./

CALGARY, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Cassowary Capital Corporation Limited ("Cassowary" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: BIRD.P) announces that, further to the Corporation's news release dated November 22, 2018, it has terminated the non-binding letter of intent with Lobo Genetics Inc. ("Lobo") and will no longer be proceeding with the proposed reverse takeover of Cassowary by Lobo. The transaction was intended to constitute Cassowary's Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")). No deposit or cash advance was made by Cassowary to Lobo in connection with the proposed Qualifying Transaction.

The Corporation is now evaluating other acquisition opportunities with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

About the Corporation

Cassowary is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Cassowary's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the TSXV.

