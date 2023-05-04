CasinoCanada Unveils 2023 Canadian Gambling Market Insights: Industry Poised for Growth

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - CasinoCanada , a leading affiliate website for the Canadian online gambling industry, has published an insightful report on the present and future prospects of the Canadian gambling market in 2023. The comprehensive analysis focuses on the market's history, regulatory environment, and key trends shaping the industry's future.

Last year, the Canadian gambling industry generated over $15 billion in revenue and employed over 135,500 people across the country. The extensive research conducted by CasinoCanada's team of experts provides valuable insights into the market's performance and factors driving growth and change in the near future.

CasinoCanada reveals 2023 gambling insights: $15B revenue, 135.5K jobs, poised for growth. Read more! Tweet this

Key Findings

The Canadian gaming industry contributes nearly $9 billion in annual revenue and supports various government and community programs and services.

in annual revenue and supports various government and community programs and services. In 2021, the Canadian gambling industry was valued at $12.54 billion , with lottery sales being the primary source of revenue.

, with lottery sales being the primary source of revenue. Approximately 18.9 million people in Canada reported gambling in the past year, with 95% of players considered non-problem gamblers.

reported gambling in the past year, with 95% of players considered non-problem gamblers. Slots and bingo are the most popular types of electronic gambling in the country.

The growth of the gaming industry in Canada can be attributed to the increase in the availability of legal gaming options.

Gambling Laws in Canada

Gambling laws in Canada are regulated by a combination of federal and provincial laws, with each province having its own set of regulations and oversight bodies.

Dmitry Rogalchuk, Head of Content at CasinoCanada, stated, "Our comprehensive report on the Gambling Market Overview in Canada for 2023 offers valuable insights for industry stakeholders, policymakers, and consumers. Our team of experts has put in tremendous effort to deliver a detailed analysis of the current state and future prospects of the Canadian gambling market, which will help industry participants navigate the changing landscape."

About CasinoCanada

CasinoCanada is a leading online resource for casino players in Canada, providing trusted information, news, and reviews on the latest casino games, bonuses, and promotions. With a reader-focused approach, CasinoCanada ensures that its content is informative and reliable, catering to players of all levels.

For more information and to download the full report, please visit https://casinocanada.com/news/gambling-market-overview-in-canada/

SOURCE CasinoCanada

For further information: Media Contact: Dmitry Rogalchuk - Head of Content, CasinoCanada.com, +1 (778) 200-4787, [email protected]; 1771 Robson Street - 1027 Vancouver, BC V6G 3B7, Canada