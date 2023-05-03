CasinoCanada Joins as Diamond Sponsor for the 2023 AffPapa iGaming Awards

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - AffPapa, the leading iGaming affiliate network, is proud to announce that CasinoCanada, a top affiliate website in the Canadian online gambling industry, will serve as the Diamond Sponsor for the 2nd Annual AffPapa iGaming Awards. The partnership between CasinoCanada and AffPapa will help shine a spotlight on the achievements of outstanding performers in the industry.

CasinoCanada has been a trusted source of information for Canadian online casino enthusiasts for over two decades, offering comprehensive reviews and analysis of the country's best online casinos. Their team of dedicated experts ensures players have the knowledge they need to navigate the ever-changing world of iGaming successfully.

The AffPapa iGaming Awards aim to acknowledge and reward those who have excelled in the online gambling industry, both among partners and players. CasinoCanada's participation as the Diamond Sponsor is crucial to the event's success and provides a platform for the industry's most innovative brands to showcase their accomplishments in affiliate marketing.

Dmitry Rogalchuk, Head of Content at CasinoCanada, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We believe it is essential to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the people driving the online gambling industry. As a Diamond Sponsor for this year's AffPapa iGaming Awards, we want to express our gratitude to the affiliate marketers for their hard work and dedication, which has made this industry successful and dynamic."

Yeva Avagyan, Head of Commercials at AffPapa, also shared her excitement: "We are thrilled to have CasinoCanada as the Diamond Sponsor for the AffPapa iGaming Awards. Their expertise and reputation in the Canadian market are second to none, and their commitment to celebrating the industry's best talent is truly inspiring. We are eager to collaborate with them on this prestigious event."

About CasinoCanada:

CasinoCanada is a leading online resource for casino players in Canada, providing trusted information, news, and reviews on the latest casino games, bonuses, and promotions. With a reader-focused approach, CasinoCanada ensures that its content is informative and reliable, catering to players of all levels.

For more information, please visit www.casinocanada.com

